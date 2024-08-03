Russell Wilson Getting ‘Closer And Closer’ To Full Return To Practice

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson returned to practice in a limited capacity this week after suffering a calf injury during the team’s conditioning test, as the Steelers are taking things slowly with Wilson. During an interview after Pittsburgh’s Friday Night Lights practice tonight, Wilson said he feels as if he’s getting “closer and closer” to becoming a full participant in practice.

“I’m getting closer and closer, trying to be smart, but getting as many reps as I can, especially fundamental-wise and everything else,” Wilson said via Post-Gazette Sports on YouTube.

Wilson is still expected to be Pittsburgh’s QB1 to start the season, but the whispers that Justin Fields could gain ground to potentially overtake Wilson will get louder and louder the longer he misses. The Steelers obviously feel comfortable enough with Wilson, a 13-year veteran, to not rush him back into practice, and the plan remains for him to start. But with Fields impressing earlier than expected, it’s led to speculation that Wilson might not be Pittsburgh’s QB1.

Mike Tomlin has said multiple times that he’s making sure Wilson takes things slow and doesn’t rush back, which is a smart strategy given that calf injuries can linger a bit. The Steelers more or less know what Wilson is capable of — he worked out in San Diego with members of the offense — and they got a look at him in OTAs and minicamp. While the intensity is ramped up in training camp, Wilson doesn’t necessarily need to be out there every day for the team to have faith in him as its starter.

That’s why I still believe he’s going to start for this team, even if Fields does continue to impress. The national media have been the ones pushing the idea of Fields starting more than anyone around the Steelers, although Mike Tomlin did say Fields has done a good job taking advantage of his opportunity for extra reps. But he also hasn’t said anything about the plan changing, and it sounds as if Wilson will be a full go in practice sooner rather than later.

We’ll see how much work, if any, Wilson gets in the preseason opener next week against the Houston Texans, and at this point it does seem less likely he’d be able to do much given his limited practice reps. But the Steelers should feel more comfortable with Wilson when he’s able to return to practice in full. While Fields may be doing well with his extra reps, it doesn’t seem as if Pittsburgh’s plan has changed, and Wilson should be under center in Week 1.