Russell Wilson: George Pickens’ Ability To Get Open Is ‘Really Phenomenal’

At least for now, Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens looks to be the top target for QB Russell Wilson this season, and in their time working together, Wilson has been impressed with Pickens’ ability to get open.

“I noticed that in George, obviously, watching the film and watching him over these years. I think also being out here with him, you know his ability to see what’s around him, spatial awareness, his ability to go up and catch the football, his ability to get open in different moments is really phenomenal,” Wilson told reporters after practice today via Post-Gazette Sports on YouTube.

Pickens has functioned more as a vertical receiver during his first two seasons in Pittsburgh, with Diontae Johnson filling the role as a route runner and an underneath receiver. This season, Pickens is going to be tasked with being more of an all-around receiver, and that ability to get open is going to be important.

It can’t be ignored that the Pittsburgh Steelers are pursuing WR Brandon Aiyuk, who’s developed into one of the best route runners in football. Obviously, if Pittsburgh acquires Aiyuk, that will lighten some of Pickens’ load, but he’s still going to be relied upon to play a big role. Last season, he had 63 receptions for 1,141 yards. He’s expected to build on that this season, with or without Aiyuk.

The improved quarterback room with Wilson and Justin Fields should also raise the ceiling for Pickens this season, and an expanded route tree this season could help him improve. He said he’s been playing in the slot more this season, and moving around the offense could help by giving him different looks and freeing him up to get open. But if he’s showing the ability to get open on his own as well as Wilson has said early in camp, it could lead to big things for Pickens in his third season.

It should be an interesting few hours or days in Pittsburgh as the Aiyuk saga drags on, but Pickens likely won’t be a part of any trade, and he’s going to look to reach new heights this season. His work in camp has really impressed his starting quarterback, and that should allow him to have the best season of his career in 2024.