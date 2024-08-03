Russell Wilson ‘Feeling Really Good,’ Not Practicing To Prevent ‘Anything Crazy Happening’

The Pittsburgh Steelers expected to open training camp with Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback, but a calf injury has other ideas . While it’s given the team ample opportunities to see where Justin Fields is, getting Wilson more reps with his new team would be nice.

Appearing on Inside Training Camp Live on NFL Network, Wilson was asked about his injury.

“I’m feeling really good right now,” Wilson said. “I think Coach [Mike] Tomlin wants me to be smart. Face it, it’s been nine days since injury. I’m out there getting all the reps in terms of fundamental work and then one-on-ones and routes on air, and then obviously seven on seven, too. So, the team drills, all the handoffs and all that, we’re just preventing from anything crazy happening, especially when you’ve got T.J. Watt rushing over there.”

Sounds like Wilson could probably play if the Steelers had an upcoming game, but it’s training camp and there’s no need to risk anything. That tracks with what a lot of Mike Tomlin has said. Wilson is 35 years old, and that calf injury could end up becoming a much more serious issue if the Steelers rush him back onto the field.

Wilson doesn’t seem to be too upset about being forced to sit out. While most quarterbacks would be frustrated if their younger backups were getting all the reps, Wilson seems to be attacking the situation with positivity. He’s still doing all that he can on the field, getting the necessary mental reps. Those might be just as important as the physical reps.

Also, Wilson has continued to help mentor Fields, a commendable action. This could be Wilson’s last shot at a starting job in the NFL. While he would be justified in simply focusing on rebuilding his own value, he’s going out of his way to help out a younger player. Not everyone would do that.

Wilson will probably continue to slowly ramp up his level of play until he’s fully healthy, but that shouldn’t take too long. Tomlin will continue to use caution, but hopefully Wilson can get some serious playing time before training camp ends. Better safe than sorry though, especially with the starting quarterback.