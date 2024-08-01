Roquan Smith Says It’s On Derrick Henry, Offense To ‘Get After’ Patrick Queen: ‘He Gots To Get Dealt With By Any Means Necessary’

The Pittsburgh Steelers coaxed Patrick Queen into changing allegiances, signing from the Baltimore Ravens and out of Roquan Smith’s shadow. Many stumble over themselves to credit Smith with transforming Queen’s game, particularly those in Baltimore.

While there’s still plenty of love between the two, though, Smith knows the Ravens need to handle Queen when they play the Steelers. And he also knows that’s not his job, for obvious reasons. They both play on defense, so they won’t see each other in-game.

“He’s on the other side of the ball, so it’s kind of hard for me to have anything to do with it. That’ll be more of [Tyler] Linderbaum, D-Hen [Derrick Henry], Mark [Andrews], that’ll be able to get after him”, Smith said of how the Ravens address playing Queen on the Ravens Lounge podcast. “But I have a great deal of respect for PQ when he was here. I have much love for him. Always care for him, but definitely when we play him, he gots to get dealt with by any means necessary”.

“We’ll talk it up at the end of the game, shaking his hand, saying, ‘Good luck next week, buddy’”. That is, of course, if Smith’s Ravens can actually beat Queen with the Steelers. The Steelers have beaten the Ravens in seven of the last eight games.

Patrick Queen, a former first-round pick of the Ravens, is now a defensive leader for the Steelers. Not only is he taking charge and wearing the green dot, he will be a huge asset on the field. T.J. Watt suggested that they will have some plans to get the most out of him and his speed.

The Ravens acquired Roquan Smith in the middle of Queen’s third season, roughly where many claim he raised his game. You can quibble about when he truly began his ascent, but he obviously benefited from superior talent.

No longer with Smith, Queen is forming bonds with his new inside linebackers like Elandon Roberts. Back in Baltimore, though, the Ravens defense has its hands full with RB Derrick Henry. Henry had some good games—and some not so good—against Queen with the Ravens. Tyler Linderbaum and Mark Andrews are certainly among the best players at their position, of course. Andrews, though, is more of a competent than elite blocker.

Having played his entire career with the Ravens, Patrick Queen has obviously only gone up against Linderbaum and Andrews in practice settings. He does know what it’s like to go against Henry, but now with Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

It should be fun seeing how Queen stands up against his old team, particularly with the rebuilt running game. The offensive line is going to look very different as well, so that’s another factor of familiarity gone.