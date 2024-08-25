‘Room To Grow’: Steelers’ O-Line Remains Work In Progress, Justin Fields Says

For all the effort, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line is still a work in progress, QB Justin Fields says. And he is right, of course, as the unit’s play this preseason has justifiably sparked some concern. While the unit played better overall yesterday, it wasn’t exactly championship-caliber play.

“They did all right, but there’s also room to grow”, Brooke Pryor of ESPN quotes Fields as saying about the Steelers’ offensive line following their 24-17 loss to the Detroit Lions in the final preseason game. “Just going to look at the mistakes that we had and what plays we could have done better on and get better”.

The issue that sticks out the most is another botched quarterback-center exchange, again one involving Justin Fields, no less. The Steelers have repeatedly experienced issues in that area this preseason, among the most basic in football.

At least this time, it appears that rookie C Zach Frazier snapped the football prematurely, resulting in a loose ball. The error occurred on third down and resulted in a busted play to stall the drive. Slightly later in the game, the line allowed another sack on Fields on third down to end another drive.

The Steelers are still working on putting the finishing touches on the offensive line, which is part of the equation. Frazier will start at center by default following Nate Herbig’s injury, though he likely would have won the job anyway. Then they return two stable veteran guards in Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels.

It is the tackle position that remains in limbo, the Steelers juggling between three options. Rookie first-round pick Troy Fautanu is recovering from a knee injury, which he suffered in the first preseason game. He played the first half despite suffering the injury in the first quarter. He could start at right tackle, but he has little time to prove he is healthy and ready for the role.

Broderick Jones is a second-year player who started most of last season at right tackle. That is where he has played for the majority of the offseason, but not always earning high marks. Perhaps in part due to injuries, he has produced very up-and-down results, particularly last week. He had a better time of things yesterday, so hopefully that is a sign of things to come.

But the Steelers still have to figure out who is starting when and where. If Fautanu starts, do they move Jones to left tackle and bench Dan Moore Jr.? Are they just comfortable playing Moore and Jones for now where they are?

They have a couple weeks to figure that out before the Steelers need to put five guys out there in Atlanta. But those five guys will be blocking for Russell Wilson, not Justin Fields.