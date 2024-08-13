Report: Steelers Worked Out Pair Of Cornerbacks

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have some open roster spots to fill after some of their recent roster moves, including adding Kalon Barnes to the Reserve/Injured list after waiving him the other day. This left some open spots to fill in their secondary. Aaron Wilson reported on X that the Steelers worked out CBs Zyon Gilbert and Kiondre Thomas.

Zyon Gilbert originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed with the New York Giants and ended up on their practice squad where he was activated for three games in 2022. He was waived due to a hamstring injury and received an injury settlement from the Giants right before the start of the 2023 season.

He also spent time with the Green Bay Packers, but was waived shortly after the start of training camp last month. Gilbert has appeared in three NFL games and tallied 10 total tackles and one sack.

Gilbert measured in at his Florida Atlantic pro day at 6002, 193 pounds with 30 7/8-inch arms. He ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash and posted a very solid 40-inch vertical jump.

Here is a clip of him coming downhill to tackle a screen pass for a loss as a member of the Giants, via Seven Rounds in Heaven on X.

Rookie-on-rookie crime with Giants undrafted rookie Zyon Gilbert triggering downhill and splitting the blockers for a huge hit on Commanders first-round rookie Jahan Dotson. Gilbert, an FAU product, has played a lot today for New York.

Kiondre Thomas originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021 to the Cleveland Browns. He was waived/injured by the Browns with a hamstring injury. Over the last three seasons, he spent time with the Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers, and Carolina Panthers. Thomas has appeared in five games and has one tackle to his name.

Thomas measured in at his Kansas State pro day at 5116, 186 pounds with 31 5/8-inch arms. He ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash and also showed off his explosive athleticism with a 37 1/2-inch vertical jump.

Here is a clip of his play with the Packers via Sam Holman on X.

Starting with outside leverage and covering an Over route across the field is a tough ask, but CB Kiondre Thomas (top) does a really nice job here.

With multiple roster spots to fill and a particular need at cornerback after Barnes’ injury, it seems likely that one of these two names will be signed in the coming days. With as wide open as the Steelers’ cornerback competition is, with multiple players that have yet to compete in their first NFL game, there is still room for a newcomer to compete for a possible spot on the practice squad.