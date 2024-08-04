Report: Steelers To Host WR Daylen Baldwin For Workout Monday

It might be a players’ day off on Monday at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, with players on the 91-man roster getting a breather after a grueling stretch of practices, but it won’t be a day off for the scouting department.

According to a report from NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, the Steelers will host wide receiver Daylen Baldwin for a workout on Monday.

Former #Browns and #Falcons wide receiver Daylen Baldwin is working out for #Steelers on Monday, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 4, 2024

The Steelers are currently a bit banged up and short-handed at the receiver position. Rookie receiver Roman Wilson is still sidelined with an ankle injury, though he was seen without a boot on his foot Sunday during practice. The Steelers signed Tarik Black to try and keep the lines long at the position in practice but had previously cut wide receiver Marquez Callaway, leaving Pittsburgh just a bit short-handed at the position with Wilson sidelined.

That opens up an opportunity for Baldwin, who was waived two days ago by the Atlanta Falcons.

An undrafted free agent out of college who signed with the Cleveland Browns after the 2022 NFL Draft after spending time at Jackson State, Morgan State, and Michigan in his collegiate career, Baldwin has bounced around with the Browns, Minnesota Vikings, and Falcons.

During his one season at Michigan in 2021, Baldwin hauled in 17 receptions for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

Baldwin spent much of the 2023 season with the Vikings on the practice squad after being waived with an injury settlement with the Browns last summer. Previously, he spent most of the 2022 season on Cleveland’s practice squad, though he was elevated for one game, hauling in two passes for 25 yards against the Baltimore Ravens on December 17, 2022.

Daylen Baldwin played 9 snaps and saw two targets. And ended with 2 catches for 25 yards. Made the most of his practice squad elevation. pic.twitter.com/ehuVaFYg9y — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) December 20, 2022

Coming out of college, Baldwin measured in at 6017, 218 pounds. He clocked a 4.71 40-yard dash, with a 10’0″ broad jump and a 34.5-inch vertical.

During the 2022 preseason, Baldwin recorded three receptions for 25 yards with the Browns, playing 44 total snaps, 23 of which were passing snaps. Last preseason, Baldwin saw just 13 snaps in the preseason, which all came in the Hall of Fame game against the New York Jets, and saw just one target.

The workout with the Steelers could be a real opportunity for Daylen Baldwin. With Wilson still sidelined, the Steelers have a need at the position. Van Jefferson is having a great camp, while Calvin Austin III is turning some heads. Scotty Miller, Quez Watkins, and Black have been rather quiet, while Dez Fitzpatrick, Jaray Jenkins, Duece Watts, and Jacob Copeland have made some plays but have been largely inconsistent.