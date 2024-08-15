Report: Steelers Release DT Breiden Fehoko From IR With Injury Settlement

A few days ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers placed DT Breiden Fehoko on the team’s Reserve/Injured list and likely due to some sort of shoulder issue that he sustained during the later stages of training camp practices.

However, Fehoko’s stay on the Reserve/Injured list won’t be long as the team has reportedly now reached an injury settlement with him, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC-TV in Houston.

#Steelers have reached an injury settlement with Breiden Fehoko today, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 15, 2024

Fehoko would have missed the entire 2024 season had he remained on the Reserve/Injured list so the Steelers releasing him with an injury settlement will allow for him to catch on with a team once healthy. Fehoko could ultimately even return to the Steelers. However, such a reunion wouldn’t likely happen until well after the start of the regular season. At the very least, this is good news for him.

The Steelers originally signed Fehoko as a free agent in April 2023. He began last season on the practice squad until injuries to the Steelers’ defensive line required that Fehoko be signed to the 53-man roster just a few weeks into the regular season.

However, he was merely a gameday inactive player for all but one game that he was on the 53-man roster in 2023. In the Week 5 game he dressed for, Fehoko didn’t log a snap.

The Steelers ultimately waived Breiden Fehoko last season in the middle of November. He was then re-signed to the practice squad after that transaction. In March, the Steelers re-signed Fehoko to their offseason roster and was with the team throughout OTAs, mandatory minicamp and most of training camp.

We aren’t likely to know what Fehoko’s injury settlement amount is until the 2024 regular season gets underway. That amount will ultimately be charged against the Steelers’ 2024 salary cap number. We’ll update you when that figure gets confirmed.