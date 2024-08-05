Report: Steelers Host Seven Players For Workout

The Pittsburgh Steelers held workouts to continue to update their roster rolodex during training camp as the start of the preseason approaches.

After a previous report stating that the Steelers would host former Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, and Atlanta Falcons receiver Daylen Baldwin for a workout Monday, the Steelers also reportedly hosted six other players, including former New England Patriots wide receiver and kick returner T.J. Luther, EDGE Joshua Pryor, running back Deshaun Fenwick, running back Josh Henderson, and wide receiver Sam Pinckney.

#Steelers worked out Daylen Baldwin, Deshaun Fenwick, Josh Henderson, T.J. Luther, Sam Pinckney and Joshua Pryor — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 5, 2024

Luther, an undrafted free agent out of Wofford and Gardner-Webb in the 2023 NFL Draft, previously spent time with the New York Jets and Patriots during the 2023 season. During the 2022 season at Gardner-Webb, Luther hauled in 55 receptions for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns.

Bailey Fisher ➡ T.J. Luther Our @HerculesTires Strong Move of the Week belongs to the @GWUFootball duo!#BigSouthFB🏈 pic.twitter.com/DRvpP7JnLw — Big South Conference (@BigSouthSports) September 13, 2022

Luther originally signed with the Jets after a first-team All-Big South season with Gardner-Webb during the 2022 season but was released on August 29 ahead of final cuts.

He then joined the New England Patriots’ practice squad on September 1 last season, where he spent just over a month before being cut on October 18. Later in the season, Luther re-signed to the Patriots’ practice squad on November 7 and stayed through the end of the season, landing a reserve/futures contract on January 8.

But prior to reporting to training camp, Luther was released on June 6 and is a free agent looking for work.

Coming out of Gardner-Webb, Luther measured in at 5-foot-11, 189 pounds, and clocked a 4.43 40-yard dash at the Charlotte Pro Day in 2023, along with a 39-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 10’7″.

Last preseason with the Jets, Luther played in all four games and saw 69 snaps offensively, grading out at a 45.6 overall from Pro Football Focus. He saw five targets in the preseason but did not record a reception. Primarily, Luther was an outside receiver, seeing 30 routes run from the boundary and just six routes in the slot.

Along with his receiving abilities, Luther has experience at the collegiate level in the kick return game, which could make him an intriguing weapon in the return game with the new kickoff rules.

Joining Luther in the workout was former Coastal Carolina wide receiver Sam Pinckney, who signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent but was waived by the team on July 26 and ultimately waived.

Pinckney measured in at 6027, 223 pounds, and ran a 4.77 40-yard dash at his Pro Day, including a 32.5-inch vertical and a 9’0″ broad jump. He finished his collegiate career with 143 receptions for 2,023 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning third-team All-Sun Belt last season at Coastal Carolina.

Pryor is a player who was added to the rookie minicamp roster back in May at the OLB position.

He was a defensive end for the Washington Commanders last season after going undrafted out of Bowie State. Pryor worked his way onto the Commanders’ roster last season and appeared in seven games, recording one tackle while playing 157 snaps on special teams.

Pryor also blocked a kick last season against the Dallas Cowboys.

Joshua Pryor, a Bowie State product, blocked Brandon Aubrey’s kick. First miss of the season for Dallas. pic.twitter.com/QG8Tw5P2Gs — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 7, 2024

Coming out of Bowie State, Pryor measured in at 6034, 242 pounds with 32 5/8-inch arms while clocking a 4.85 40-yard dash at the HBCU Combine, adding a 30-inch vertical and a 9’8″ board jump.

Fenwick signed as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in May after going undrafted out of Oregon State. In college, Fenwick spent three seasons at South Carolina and two seasons at Oregon State, rushing for 2,039 yards and 18 touchdowns on 385 career carries and adding another 31 receptions for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

He measured in at 6007, 223 pounds and clocked a 4.77 40-yard dash.

Henderson is a player the Steelers had eyes on during the pre-draft visit as Steelers’ Scouting Coordinator Casey Weidl was at the Indiana Pro Day. Henderson ran for 337 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Hoosiers, finishing his two-year career in Bloomington with 735 yards and six touchdowns on 171 carries.

Previously, he played three seasons at North Carolina, rarely seeing the field.

Henderson measures in at 5110, 215 pounds, and ran a 4.72 in the 40-yard dash, adding a 35-inch vertical and a 10’00” broad jump with 22 reps on the bench.