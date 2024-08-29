Report: S Mark Perry Picks Texans Over Steelers, Signs To Houston’s Practice Squad

While we’re still waiting on a complete list of players who will populate the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad, we know one the team tried but failed to sign. According to Houston and NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, rookie S Mark Perry chose a spot on the Houston Texans’ practice squad over the Steelers’ practice squad.

Per Wilson, Perry had multiple offers.

#Texans sign former @TCUFootball #Dolphins safety Mark Perry, reuniting with high school teammate C.J. Stroud, had offers from #Patriots #Jaguars #Steelers and others before choosing Houston per a league source @KPRC2 Will wear No. 32 jersey — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 29, 2024

Undrafted out of TCU, Perry spent the summer with the Miami Dolphins. He was initially placed on the Non-Football Injury List (NFI) in mid-July before being activated one week later. Perry had a solid summer showing with Miami, recording seven tackles, one interception, and a half-sack to go along with two pass breakups.

Per Pro Football Focus, he played 142 total snaps this summer, including 117 on defense. Most of his time was spent at free safety but he aligned all over the Dolphins’ defense, including seeing about one-third of his snaps at strong safety near the line of scrimmage.

At TCU, Perry recorded over 130 tackles (9.5 for a loss) across 2022 and 2023, beginning his career at Colorado before transferring. He offered a blend of size (6001, 213) and athleticism, running a 4.42 40 with a 37-inch vertical and 10’11” broad at his Horned Frogs Pro Day.

I tabbed Perry with the final pick in my 2024 Steelers mock draft, writing:

“Absolute dart throw of dart throws on Perry. Here’s my thought process on the final pick. Last year the Steelers’ pair of seventh rounders were younger, highly athletic, and versatile in CB Cory Trice Jr. and OL Spencer Anderson. Perry follows suit. He’s not even 23 and registered a 9.59 RAS. Versatility is also his calling card, playing all over the secondary – in the box, in the slot, and free safety.

Production is on the lighter side in terms of takeaways, failing to record an interception in his final two years. But he recorded 9.5 TFL over that span and picked off three passes at Colorado in 2021 before transferring to TCU.

Even after adding DeShon Elliott, Pittsburgh could use another safety. Elliott isn’t a high-level player while Damontae Kazee is entering the final year of his deal. This group could still stand to get younger and more athletic.”

Ultimately, the Steelers went with a similar pick in Texas’ Ryan Watts, moving him from corner to safety. Watts had a good summer before suffering a neck injury and getting placed on season-ending IR.

Pittsburgh will have to search elsewhere for safety depth. It kept five players on its initial 53: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, Miles Killebrew, Damontae Kazee, and Jalen Elliott.