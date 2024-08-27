Report: Potential Steelers Target WR Tim Patrick Signing To Lions Practice Squad

With rosters being cut down to the in-season limit of 53 players just hours ago, every team has opportunities to fill in the cracks of their roster with veteran talent that is now available to sign with any team as a free agent. Players who are vested veterans are not subjected to the waiver process, and that includes former Denver Broncos WR Tim Patrick, who was released today.

Yesterday, it was reported that the Broncos were shopping Patrick around and looking for a trade partner for the veteran wide receiver. Given the Pittsburgh Steelers’ need for additional receivers, Patrick seemed like a possible option. But according to Adam Schefter on X, Patrick is expected to sign to the Detroit Lions practice squad.

A new home: Former Broncos WR Tim Patrick is expected to sign with the Detroit Lions’ practice squad with the idea that he will work his way on to the active roster, per sources. pic.twitter.com/96iA9Z0qCB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2024

He seemed like a logical option for the Steelers, given his connection to WR coach Zach Azzanni, who coached him with the Broncos for all four of the seasons he was able to play in the regular season.

Initially entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Patrick signed with the Baltimore Ravens. He was cut during training camp and spent a brief period with the San Francisco 49ers before landing on the Broncos’ practice squad for his rookie season.

He started to carve out a role in 2018 and was a solid contributor on offense by 2020. Between the 2020 and 2021 seasons, he caught 104 of his 164 targets for 1,476 yards and 11 touchdowns. Unfortunately, an ACL injury in 2022 and an Achilles injury in 2023 derailed his career for the last two seasons.

The Lions kept only four receivers on their initial 53-man roster. They most definitely needed some additional help, and Patrick is part of the answer.

At 6-4, 212 pounds, Patrick would have made for an intriguing high-upside addition to the Steelers roster, especially with his familiarity with Azzanni. But they will have to look elsewhere for receiver help as he lands in Detroit.