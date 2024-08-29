Report: NFL Won’t Place Chiefs WR Rashee Rice On Exempt List, Eligible To Play

The NFL is opting against placing Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice on the Commssioner’s Exempt List, allowing him to play for the Chiefs despite an offseason arrest on multiple charges stemming from a March car crash that left several injured.

According to the Washington Post’s Mark Maske, the league has decided not to punish Rice until his legal situation is settled.

The NFL is not expected to put Rashee Rice on paid leave via placement on the commissioner’s exempt list. The league is expected to make a decision about a possible suspension of Rice once the legal process plays out, source says, leaving him eligible to play in the meantime. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) August 28, 2024

That will allow Rice to take the field for the Chiefs to begin the season. And given how drawn-out legal processes can be, he’s likely to be eligible to play the Steelers when Pittsburgh and Kansas City square off on Christmas Day.

Rice was allegedly racing another vehicle at high speeds when Rice crashed, causing a chain reaction accident.

From CBS News on April 12.

“The [Dallas Police Department] investigation found that Knox was driving a Corvette and Rice was in a Lamborghini. Both were speeding in the far-left lane of North Central Expressway near University Boulevard. The Lamborghini hit the center median wall, officials said, which caused four other vehicles to collide with each other.”

Two people were hospitalized for their injuries, while two others were treated on scene. Rice turned himself into police facing charges of aggravated assault, a collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of a collision involving injuries.

Per that same CBS article, Rice took responsibility for his actions.

“Today, I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident. I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

The NFL has the flexibility to punish how and when it sees fit. There have been times when they stepped in before the courts made a determination and times when they opted to watch situations unfold. They’re choosing the latter here.

From a football standpoint, it’s a big advantage to the Chiefs, who would’ve had a weak wide receiver room without him. A second-round rookie, Rice broke out late in the year and led all Kansas City wide receivers in receptions and yards while leading the team with seven touchdowns, two more than TE Travis Kelce. Rice played a key role in the team’s frigid win over the Miami Dolphins, catching 8 passes for 130 yards and 1 touchdown.

Along with Rice, the Chiefs’ top wide receiver targets include first-round pick Xavier Worthy and free agent addition Hollywood Brown, giving them plenty of speed for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City is looking to three-peat after winning the last two Super Bowls, something no team has done in history.

The Steelers will host the Chiefs on Christmas Day, a Wednesday outing exclusively on Netflix. The odds are good that Rice will be on the field to help boost a Kansas City offense. Pittsburgh hasn’t been able to slow them down during the Mahomes era.