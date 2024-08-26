Report: Multiple Teams Have Inquired About Trading For Texans WR John Metchie III

The Pittsburgh Steelers have clearly been looking to upgrade their wide receiver room. While the language used by Omar Khan, Mike Tomlin, and various players around the locker room has been supportive of the current group, the team’s long-term pursuit of WR Brandon Aiyuk suggests they would like to add. According to Jordan Schultz on X, multiple teams have reached out to the Houston Texans to inquire about a trade for WR John Metchie III.
There is nothing specifically linking the Steelers as of yet, but it seems very possible that they would. The Aiyuk situation has been at a standstill for weeks now, and it continues to look more likely that he returns to the 49ers on a long-term deal.