Report: Jaguars Release Former Steelers Safety Terrell Edmunds

As roster cuts continue to roll in around the NFL landscape Tuesday morning, some familiar faces are hitting the open market.

That includes former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing Edmunds but hope to bring him back to the practice squad.

The #Jaguars are releasing veteran DB Terrell Edmunds, source said, but the team wants to bring him back on the practice squad — unless another team signs him to the 53. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2024

The Jaguars signed Edmunds to a one-year deal on May 16,, landing the 2018 first-round draft pick who spent five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before spending the 2023 season with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans, where he was traded to in October in the Kevin Byard deal.

In his career, Edmunds has started 79 games, recording 458 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and six interceptions. Seventy-five of those 79 starts came in Pittsburgh while he started three games with the Eagles and one with the Titans.

Edmunds had a strong preseason with the Jaguars, playing in 70 snaps and grading out at a 90.2 overall from Pro Football Focus, including a 61.0 against the run and an 89.6 in coverage. He recorded six tackles across the 70 snaps, added four run stops and allowed just two receptions for six yards in coverage.

Edmunds was the third-highest graded safety in the preseason this summer, behind only Tony Jefferson with the Los Angeles Chargers and Keidron Smith with the Denver Broncos.

At 28 years old, he could find himself with a 53-man roster spot opportunity elsewhere after the Jaguars cut him loose thanks to his extensive NFL experience along with the strong preseason he put together.