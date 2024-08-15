Report: Falcons Signing S Justin Simmons, Will Face Steelers Week 1

For Pittsburgh Steelers fans hoping the team could find a way to add Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons, those dreams are dashed. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Simmons is signing with the Atlanta Falcons. It’s a one-year deal worth $8 million.

The news was first reported Simmons’ former teammate Su’a Cravens.

The #Falcons aren’t done working on the D: Two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons is signing with Atlanta on a one-year, $8 million deal, per @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/QHWm708SZB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 15, 2024

Per reporter Jeff Howe, the base value of his deal is worth $7.5 million. An additional $500,000 can be earned via incentives.

The closest Pittsburgh will get to Simmons is now seeing him in Week 1 when they visit the Falcons to open the season. Atlanta has made two key moves to bolster its defense, trading for the New England Patriots DE/EDGE Matthew Judon Wednesday and now signing Simmons.

Curiously a free agent for months, Simmons is a two-time Pro Bowler and elite safety in his prime. Still only 30 years old, he made the Pro Bowl last season, recording 70 tackles, three interceptions, and one sack. In 2022, Simmons tied Minkah Fitzpatrick and several others for an NFL-best six interceptions.

While some Steelers fans pined for Justin Simmons this offseason, Pittsburgh was an unlikely destination. Fitzpatrick is set as the team’s starting free safety while DeShon Elliott was brought in as a high-floor option at strong safety. Simmons could’ve been an option in sub-packages but likely wanted a better opportunity and presumably more money than Pittsburgh would’ve offered.

The Steelers certainly weren’t going to offer the deal Simmons took from the Falcons. There was no reporting of the Steelers having any interest, and buzz on Simmons didn’t pick up until this month, visiting the New Orleans Saints before inking a deal with Atlanta.

Despite being a free agent since March, he was still ranked the 57th best player in the 2024 edition of the NFL’s Top 100, more than 20 spots higher than Fitzpatrick.

With free safety range and strong safety run defense, it’s a crucial pickup for the Falcons and frankly, it’s unclear why Simmons didn’t land with a team until mid-August. In 2023, the Falcons ranked 22nd in passing touchdowns allowed (24) and tied for 27th in interceptions (8). Simmons should help solve both of those problems. And he’ll make Pittsburgh’s matchup that much tougher to open the year.