Report: Cowboys CB DaRon Bland Undergoes Surgery, May Miss Week 5 Against Steelers

The Dallas Cowboys will be without All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland early in the season after undergoing surgery for a stress fracture on his foot, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero was first on the news, reporting that Bland will miss six-to-eight weeks due to foot surgery.

That six-to-eight week window could cause Bland to miss the Week 5 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 6.

— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 24, 2024

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 24, 2024

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport followed up on Pelissero’s report by reporting that Bland felt discomfort in his foot on Wednesday and underwent imaging later that day, which revealed the stress fracture.

Bland, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Fresno State, earned first-team All-Pro honors after the 2023 season. He led the NFL in interceptions with nine interceptions and set the NFL record for pick-sixes in a single season with five, a mark that he set against the Washington Commanders last November.

Through his first two NFL seasons, Bland has 14 interceptions, including five as a rookie, bursting onto the scene for the Cowboys.

Last season, Bland played 954 snaps and graded out at a 90.5 overall from Pro Football Focus, including an 89.9 in coverage. He allowed just 48 receptions on 89 targets for 689 yards and three touchdowns.

With Bland on the shelf, the Cowboys will lean heavily on 2022 All-Pro Trevon Diggs, who missed much of the 2023 season due to a torn ACL. The loss of Bland leaves the Cowboys a bit shorthanded at the cornerback position as arguably the best tandem in football suffered a significant blow.

That could be huge news for the Steelers ahead of the Week 5 matchup if Bland is unable to go. The Steelers already have concerns at WR behind George Pickens, so not having to deal with a second All-Pro cornerback could be a nice break for the Steelers’ passing game.