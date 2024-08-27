Report: Commanders Cut Former Steelers CB James Pierre

Former Pittsburgh Steelers CB James Pierre was cut by the Washington Commanders today as the team makes its final roster cuts, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson.

I'm told the #Commanders are releasing CB James Pierre, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 27, 2024

Pierre could conceivably be a candidate to return to Pittsburgh. The Steelers need depth at outside corner and also help at gunner, a role Pierre held along with former Steelers WR Miles Boykin, who was also released today. An undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic, Pierre played with the Steelers from 2020-2023, registering six starts in 66 games. He recorded 94 total tackles and eight passes defensed along with two interceptions during his time in Pittsburgh.

With Pittsburgh’s cornerback depth being shaky, bringing in someone who knows the system to play a backup role is useful, and Pierre becomes even more useful when considering his special teams experience. In his four years with the Steelers, he played 936 snaps on special teams, including a career-high 269 last season. His ability to fill a number of roles for the Steelers could make him an intriguing option for a reunion if the team decides to go that route.

Pierre signed a one-year deal with Washington on March 21. Last season, he wasn’t used much defensively, playing just 26 defensive snaps for Pittsburgh. Even so, he’s someone the team knows well, and he played a bigger role defensively for Pittsburgh in 2021 and 2022. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s someone the Steelers turn to as they look to fill out their roster after they make their final cuts, especially given his special teams value. He’s also been able to stay on the field, playing at least 16 games every season he saw the field.

Pierre is the second former Steelers player released by the Commanders today, as the team also reportedly released former Steelers WR Martavis Bryant. Bryant had a touchdown catch in Washington’s preseason finale against the New England Patriots.