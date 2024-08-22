Report: Browns Trade K Cade York To Washington Commanders

The Cleveland Browns have traded K Cade York to the Washington Commanders for a conditional seventh-round pick, per Albert Breer on X.

Source: The Browns are trading K Cade York to the Commanders for a conditional seventh-rounder. So an early deal as trade market heats up with cutdown looming. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 22, 2024

The Browns have had two kickers on the roster this offseason in Dustin Hopkins and York and Hopkins has won the position battle to retain his job. York was the kicker for the Browns for the entire 2022 season, but Hopkins kicked for them in 2023. With roster cutdowns on Tuesday, the Browns were able to get a little in return for York instead of just releasing him. The Pittsburgh Steelers attempted to do something similar with carrying two punters on the initial 53-man roster last year but weren’t able to find a trade partner.

In 2022, York attempted 32 field goals and connected on 24 of them for a 75-percent average. Hopkins was much better in 2023, so it is no big surprise that he won the competition.

The Browns selected York in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft but moved on after a rough rookie season. He did not catch on elsewhere last season but now has a chance with the Commanders. He will be competing against Riley Patterson, who was claimed off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars in July. Patterson also kicked for the Browns for two games in 2023 while Hopkins was injured.

The conditional part of the trade is not yet known, but it probably has something to do with playing time or making the roster. If Patterson wins the job, the Browns could very well get nothing in return.