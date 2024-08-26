Report: Browns To Leave RB Nick Chubb On PUP, Will Miss First Four Games

Though his recovery from a devastating knee injury suffered in Week 2 of the 2023 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers is coming along well, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb needs just a bit more time before getting back onto the field.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Browns will leave Chubb on the Physically Unable To Perform list entering the 2024 season, which means the star running back will miss at least the first four games of the season before he is eligible to be reinstated.

Cleveland is expected to leave Nick Chubb on the Physically Unable to Perform List, which means he is ineligible to be active during the first four games of the season, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/hegxTKBgJ7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2024

Chubb was initially placed on the Active/PUP list entering training camp, meaning he was able to participate in all team activities other than practice and could be activated at any point during camp once medically cleared.

But he was not medically cleared and will stay on the Active/PUP where he won’t count against the Browns’ 53-man roster and must sit out the first four games.

Chubb’s knee injury was rather gruesome on Monday Night Football against the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

WARNING: graphic#NickChubb with left knee multi-ligament dislocation type injury 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9NONMbvPkd — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 19, 2023

At the point of contact from S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Chubb’s left leg was planted in the turf and he absorbed all of the contact at the knee. Chubb tore multiple ligaments and suffered a dislocated knee, leading to him being carted off the field.

The injury ended what appeared to be a promising season for Chubb, who has been one of the best running backs in the NFL since joining the Browns out of Georgia in the 2018 NFL Draft as a second-round pick.

Chubb has been named to four Pro Bowls and was a second-team All-Pro running back in 2022. He’s rushed for 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per carry, adding 123 receptions for 1,011 yards and four touchdowns.

Chubb will miss Cleveland’s matchups with the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders. He will be eligible to return in Week 5 on the road against the Washington Commanders.