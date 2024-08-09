Report: 49ers Want 2nd- And 3rd-Round Picks From Steelers

The biggest obstacle preventing WR Brandon Aiyuk from becoming a Pittsburgh Steeler is the San Francisco 49ers’ asking price. According to one 49ers reporter, we have an idea of what that ask is.

Per NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco, the 49ers are looking for second- and third-round picks in order to complete a deal with the Steelers.

“Aiyuk has publicly expressed a desire to play for the Steelers. And as much as they might want Aiyuk, they have been unwilling to provide the 49ers with their asking price of draft picks that include second- and third-round selections, according to a source.”

The 49ers have reportedly sought a wide receiver in any potential Aiyuk trade. But Pittsburgh doesn’t have any assets at the position it is willing to trade. They’re not dealing George Pickens, which would leave them in the same position they are now, one standout receiver with question marks behind him. Neither Calvin Austin III nor Scotty Miller have enough value and though Roman Wilson theoretically could be a trade piece, his skill set is redundant to 49ers first round pick Ricky Pearsall and rookies being traded before playing is almost unheard of (though the Raiders traded third-round pick Lynn Bowden Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in 2020).

Clearly, the Steelers haven’t been willing to meet that price. Such a deal would wipe out their Day 2 draft capital next season, assuming the 49ers’ ask is for selections next season. On top of the draft capital, the Steelers would have to make Aiyuk one of the highest-paid receivers in football and perhaps the highest player on Pittsburgh’s roster.

According to Maiocco, Aiyuk turned down chances to be traded to the New England Patriots or Cleveland Browns. Had the deal with Cleveland been worked out, the Browns were willing to trade WR Amari Cooper, a second-round pick, and a fifth-round selection. Comparatively, a larger haul than what the 49ers reportedly want from the Steelers. But all that matters is if Pittsburgh is willing to dance and reports indicate that Aiyuk could be restarting talks with the 49ers. Right now, Omar Khan isn’t willing to budge. And so we wait as the latest edition of As The Aiyuk Turns rolls on.