Report: 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk ‘Continue To Make Progress’ Towards Long-Term Extension

As the Brandon Aiyuk saga continues to drag on, things are starting to appear closer and closer to being resolved.

According to Bleacher Report NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the 49ers and Aiyuk “continue to make progress” on a potential long-term deal, which is what the standout receiver has been seeking since the conclusion of the 2023 season.

“The #49ers and WR Brandon Aiyuk had another meeting yesterday, and talks continue to progress on a long-term contract extension,” Schultz writes in a tweet regarding Aiyuk’s situation. “There has been movement on a deal, but there are some minor details that still need to be ironed out with ownership approval.”

Sources: The #49ers and WR Brandon Aiyuk had another meeting yesterday and talks continue to progress on a long-term contract extension. There has been movement on a deal, but there are some minor details that still need to be ironed out with ownership approval. pic.twitter.com/Z0OWumelSF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 20, 2024

Schultz’s report comes one day after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported during ESPN’s 27-hour fantasy football marathon that he expects a resolution to be reached sometime his week between the 49ers and Aiyuk in what will likely be Aiyuk re-signing with the franchise.

Tuesday afternoon on the Pat McAfee Show, Schefter reiterated that something is going to happen soon between Aiyuk and the 49ers, adding that the 49ers have made multiple offers to Aiyuk and that the “more likely” scenario is that Aiyuk remains a 49er long-term.

Of course, similar things have been reported in recent weeks, but nothing has happened since then. Brandon Aiyuk was reportedly unhappy as far back as the 2024 NFL Draft, which led to plenty of trade speculation regarding the standout receiver.

At this point, you all likely know the story well. The Steelers believed they had a trade in place for either Aiyuk or teammate Deebo Samuel back during the draft, but it reportedly fell apart late. Then, during the summer, San Francisco’s talks with Aiyuk never materialized, leading to him requesting a trade a few days before reporting to training camp.

Since reporting to camp, Brandon Aiyuk has conducted a hold-in and trade talks heated up with the the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns and Steelers all reportedly involved. At one point, it seemed very likely he would wind up being a member of the Steelers with a trade reportedly in place.

But that hasn’t happened, and based on reporting from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Pittburgh’s contract offer to Brandon Aiyuk pushed him back to the table with the 49ers. So, the situation remains very fluid, but it appears more and more likely that he will re-sign with the 49ers.

We’ve heard that before, though.

We’ll soon see if a resolution materializes in this situation.