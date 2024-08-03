‘Reminds You Of The Old Days’: Art Rooney II Praises Mason McCormick, Other Rookie Linemen

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ philosophy on constructing their roster has been very clear since general manager Omar Khan and assistant general manager Andy Weidl took over. Football is won in the trenches, and the Steelers seem hyper aware of that now more than ever. In a matter of two offseasons, they have completely rebuilt the offensive line.

They traded up to draft Broderick Jones in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, then selected OL Spencer Anderson in the seventh round. Then in 2024, they drafted three offensive linemen out of their first five picks. That includes first-round OT Troy Fautanu, second-round C Zach Frazier and fourth-round OG Mason McCormick.

SiriusXM Radio’s Pat Kirwan and Jim Miller had team president Art Rooney II on Movin’ The Chains during Friday night lights practice this evening, and got on the topic of the rookie offensive linemen. They stated their belief that a couple rookies could be starting for the Steelers in 2024.

“I think so,” Rooney said. “I think there’s a good chance that a couple rookies will either start or play a lot. And we drafted three offensive linemen. That doesn’t happen all the time. But, you know, guys were there that we liked, so we took them.”

It was the perfect blend of needs meeting best player available. Many thought Fautanu would be well off the board by the time the Steelers were on the clock with the 20th overall pick. The same could also be said about Frazier at pick No. 51. But it came as a bit of a surprise that they dipped back into the offensive linemen well and selected McCormick.

Kirwan and Miller said when they ask who people like, presumably within the Steelers organization, that McCormick’s name has been coming up a lot. “When you watch him, he’s kind of like a real Steeler,” Miller said about Fautanu.

“He is,” Rooney agreed. “He’s sort of like a throwback player. He really is. Reminds you of the old days. And again, we’re excited to have him, so three offensive linemen in this year’s draft. Hopefully they’re gonna be around for a while.”

Fautanu and Frazier have been working primarily with the second-team offense so far in camp with some first-team opportunities mixed in. That is no big surprise as the Steelers bring rookies along slowly. Many anticipate those two starting Week 1 or shortly thereafter. But it was a bit more surprising to see McCormick getting first-team opportunities at times when Seumalo has gotten veteran days off.

McCormick was also one of the central figures in the first training camp fight that broke out after Justin Fields was hit late on a play and tackled to the ground. That further proves his mentality as an old-school player with a little fire in his game.

James Daniels’ contract is up after the 2024 season and he is not anticipated to be offered an extension in Pittsburgh. That gives Mason McCormick a great chance to become a starter in his second season. That would make four out of the five starting linemen for the 2025 season — and hopefully beyond — that were drafted over the last two years. That is how you rebuild an offensive line.