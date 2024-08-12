Ray Fittipaldo Predicts Brandon Aiyuk Will Land With Steelers

That’s right, folks, it’s another Brandon Aiyuk to the Pittsburgh Steelers article. But I think it’s notable because, for the first time that I’m aware, an actual credible beat writer is predicting it will happen. Appearing on the Cochran Sports Showdown last night, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette shared his thoughts—briefly.

Along with Andrew Fillipponi and Joe Starkey, Fittipaldo fielded some rapid-fire questions at the end of the show. The final question was about Brandon AIyuk and where he would end up. “In Pittsburgh, but it’s gonna drag on for some time”, Fittipaldo said. Starkey also said that he believes it will happen.

A former first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk is going into his fifth NFL season. Over the past two seasons, he has caught 153 passes for 2,357 yards and 15 touchdowns on just 219 targets. San Francisco has allowed him to seek a trade, but they are also working on discussing a contract extension.

After Aiyuk turned down offers from the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots, it appears that the Steelers are the only team remaining other than the 49ers. Aiyuk seems willing to play for either team, but only for the right contract. He reportedly turned down more from the Patriots than the Steelers offered, so it’s about more than money.

Not that money isn’t an object, including taxes. As we discussed yesterday, Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers have to consider state taxes in California versus what he would pay in Pennsylvania with the Steelers. Aiyuk made some money on his rookie contract, make no mistake, but he is about to make an awful lot more. He will receive a hefty signing bonus from either team, but he’ll see more of it in Pittsburgh.

While the Steelers await a resolution with Brandon Aiyuk, they are forging ahead with the receivers they have on hand. George Pickens is George Pickens, but Van Jefferson has been emerging as an intriguing second. Rookie Roman Wilson showed flashes early in training camp before suffering an ankle injury, but could return relatively soon.

Still, even with what the Steelers have at wide receiver, acquiring Brandon AIyuk transforms their offense. And Fittipaldo appears to be the first reporter on the actual Steelers beat since things have heated up who is now on record saying he believes the trade will happen.

Yet he does say that he doesn’t believe it is imminent. To that point, things have grown quieter in recent days. Just a short time ago, it felt as though the news would break at any moment, one way or the other. The 49ers are not offering Aiyuk a big enough contract, but the Steelers are not offering the 49ers enough in compensation.

San Francisco also reportedly wants a wide receiver in compensation, but the Steelers have none to give. The only receiver of note is Pickens, and that trade obviously isn’t happening, unless they like Jefferson. Even without Aiyuk, however, the 49ers still have Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, and rookie Ricky Pearsall.