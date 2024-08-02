Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey ‘Lowkey Took A Ride’ Named Derrick Henry In Practice Yesterday

Derrick Henry is a problem for the Baltimore Ravens’ defense—just ask CB Marlon Humphrey. Already giving them fits without pads, it sounds like he had their way with them in full-contact work yesterday. And that means other teams, like the Pittsburgh Steelers, had better gear up, and strap up.

Responding to Ravens website editorial director Ryan Mink saying that Derrick Henry was “knocking some bodies around”, he wholeheartedly agreed. “Can confirm”, Humphrey said in response. “I lowkey took a ride today from the King. Happy he’s on our side lol”.

Can confirm. I lowkey took a ride today from the King. Happy he’s on our side lol https://t.co/yVSstmi1nI — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) August 1, 2024

Henry is in his first season with the Ravens following an eight-year career with the Tennessee Titans. It was there that he cemented the nickname “King Henry”, including a rare 2,000-yard rushing season in 2020. Even at 29 in 2023, he still rushed for 1,176 yards with 12 touchdowns and made the Pro Bowl.

But what he has never had during his career is a quarterback like Lamar Jackson. Running backs tend to benefit significantly playing with running quarterbacks because it forces defenses to divide their attention. Henry did play with Marcus Mariota, but Jackson is on a whole different level.

That is what should concern the Steelers and other teams now. Henry might be 30 years old now and on the back stretch of his career, but he is still one of the best in the game. And he has an advantage as a runner that he has never had before, which could turn back the clock.

“On two sperate [sic] occasions, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Arthur Maulet had their arms wrapped around Henry’s waist, looking like they were holding on for dear life”, Mink wrote for the Ravens’ website. “One outside run with Ronnie Stanley and Andrew Vorhees out in front blocking looked like a steam engine rolling downhill, which is exactly what the Ravens want to create with Henry”.

Of course, Mink writes for the Ravens, and they are more partial than the Steelers’ staff writers, with less objectivity. They are going to provide biased commentary that pumps up the team, so take this with a grain of salt. But Marlon Humphrey will be taking a seat with an ice pack today after running into Henry.

Baltimore knows very clearly how important Derrick Henry is to this team. They prioritized him as the only major outside free agent signing this year, viewing him as the piece that puts them over the hump. And they expect him to play a pivotal role in the AFC North.

Ravens ILB Roquan Smith, for example, talked about how it’s up to Henry and his blockers to handle Patrick Queen. A former Raven, Queen signed with the Steelers this offseason, and they expect Henry to make him regret it.

It might be Marlon Humphrey and Arthur Maulet taking licks right now from Derrick Henry in practice, but during the regular season, he will be trying to do the same to Patrick Queen and company.