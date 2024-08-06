Rapoport: Steelers Are ‘For Sure In It’ On Potential Trade For 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Things can change in the blink of an eye in the NFL.

The Brandon Aiyuk saga is the latest example of that, especially for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After reportedly not being viewed as a trade option Monday morning following reports from NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco, and ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Steelers are “for sure in it” on a potential Aiyuk trade, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

“My understanding is the Pittsburgh Steelers have had discussions with the 49ers about potentially trading [for] Brandon Aiyuk. They are for sure in it right now. They’re one of several teams that the 49ers are speaking with,” Rapoport said on Inside Training Camp Live on NFL Network. “The Cleveland Browns are one of those teams. The New England Patriots are one of those teams. And there are a couple different parts to this trade. There is, can the 49ers agree to terms on a deal with either of these teams? I would say they’re certainly further along with the Browns and Patriots than they are the Steelers.

“But that is another one that at some point those two sides could come together and get a deal in place. And then there’s the contract that Brandon Aiyuk would want. And that is why he’s had so much power, so much say in this situation. Because he’s not going anywhere unless he gets a contract that he wants.”

From Inside Training Camp Live: The latest on the Brandon Aiyuk, as the #49ers continue active trade discussions with the #Steelers, #Browns, and #Patriots, at the least. All three teams are still in it. pic.twitter.com/c5NMAKKI5J — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 6, 2024

Rapoport reported the news Tuesday during an Inside Training Camp Live segment on NFL Network just a few minutes after colleague Tom Pelissero reported something similar. Without naming the Steelers on The Rich Eisen Show on the Roku Channel, Pelissero said that the 49ers are having “active conversations” regarding an Aiyuk trade with “more than two teams.”

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo doubled down on the reports from his colleagues, saying on Inside Training Camp that no team is out of the Aiyuk running.

“He is still a member of the 49ers. I continue to say that I feel like we’re getting closer to a resolution. We are just not there yet,” Garafolo said on Inside Training Camp Live. “You saw the reports that came out about the Browns and the Patriots having the framework of a deal in place with the 49ers. You also heard some talk that the Steelers were out of this one. In talking to sources all over this one, I would say that my feeling is nobody is out of this.”

From Inside Training Camp Live: Brandon Aiyuk remains a member of the #49ers with the #Steelers, #Browns and #Patriots among the teams in the mix. I wouldn’t rule any of them out at this point. pic.twitter.com/DUwpfEvPv8 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 6, 2024

The Steelers have reportedly been interested in Aiyuk dating back to the 2024 NFL Draft in late April when Pittsburgh very clearly had a need for another wide receiver opposite George Pickens. Much of the attention has focused on Aiyuk, who has played a part in that. He tweeted at Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin in the offseason about a link-up, then said on “The Pivot Podcast” that he believes he’ll play for the 49ers, Steelers or Washington Commanders in 2024. He officially requested a trade right before reporting to training camp, where he is conducting a hold-in.

As things heated up Monday, it appeared that the Steelers were out of the conversation, according to a report from Maiocco, stating that the Steelers were “no longer an option” for Aiyuk in a trade. Tuesday morning, Reiss followed that with a report that “the Pittsburgh Steelers also were interested but, barring a change, do not appear to be a potential trade destination any longer, according to sources.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Tuesday afternoon on The Pat McAfee Show that he did not expect the Steelers to be a landing spot for Aiyuk . So we’ve got ourselves an old-fashioned source-off, largely between ESPN and NFL Network.

The Steelers, Rapoport is reporting, are very much in play on Aiyuk. There was a report in June from former NFL GM Michael Lombardi that the Steelers and 49ers had a deal in place during the draft that ultimately fell apart, and it’s becoming more and more apparent that GM Omar Khan and the Steelers haven’t walked away entirely, remaining in the mix on any discussions for the standout receiver.

While the Steelers might be willing to give Aiyuk a huge new contract and pay him $30 million a year, the hold-up is the trade compensation back to the 49ers. It is reportedly steep and starts at a first-round pick. That is a lot to pay to then turn around and hand out the largest contract on the roster, if the Steelers are to do that.

But Khan has operated a bit differently since taking over as GM ahead of the 2022 season. He’s been aggressive, yet very smart. He’s played the waiting game when needed to and struck some big deals, most notably the trade for Justin Fields this offseason.

We’ll see if his patience pays off again as everyone waits out a situation that needs to be resolved one way or another. He seems to have a price and won’t budge. Buckle up.