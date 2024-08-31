Ranking The Five Most Valuable Steelers

Stemming from a conversation Dave Bryan and I had on Friday’s episode of The Terrible Podcast, I’m ranking the most valuable Pittsburgh Steelers entering the 2024 season. These aren’t necessarily the best, but the players the team would be most impacted by if they were injured or otherwise unavailable.

There certainly isn’t a clear-cut answer for a top five, and I’d love to see your lists in the comments below.

1. EDGE T.J. Watt

Though the rest of the list can be debated, it’s hard to argue No. 1. For most teams, the quarterback, even an average one, would take the top spot. Not Pittsburgh. They’ve shown they can win and compete no matter who is under center. But Watt? They don’t win without him. The numbers don’t lie. When he’s not in the lineup, the Steelers are 1-11, playoffs included.

Even with Nick Herbig emerging and the Steelers’ front seven the strength of the team, no one can replace what Watt brings. A top-ten player in football and, without question, the most valuable player on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster.

2. WR George Pickens

Knowing the Steelers won’t land Brandon Aiyuk or any significant needle-mover at wide receiver, Pickens gets on the podium and silver medal, edging out Russell Wilson. Without Pickens, Pittsburgh doesn’t have their top receiver or explosive passing game. The gap between Pickens and Van Jefferson is simply larger than Russell Wilson to Justin Fields.

It’ll be hard enough to push the ball with Pickens, and the attention defenses will show to him, though that opens up favorable matchups elsewhere. Without him, a group of Van Jefferson/Roman Wilson/Calvin Austin III/Scotty Miller pose no threat to an NFL secondary. And even the best OC wouldn’t be able to scheme past it.

3. QB Russell Wilson

Even as the rare team with a quarterback third on this list, I know this one could still be debated. Pittsburgh has Justin Fields behind Wilson, a capable and exciting quarterback who, at his best, can produce bigger plays than Wilson. Still, the value of a starting quarterback, in general, carries a ton of weight. More importantly, Wilson takes far better care of the ball than Fields. And even though Fields had a good summer, turnovers and miscues were still on display.

Just as Pittsburgh struggles to win without Watt, they struggle when they turn the ball over regardless of turnover margin. Last year, they were 4-5 when they turned the ball over even once. Conversely, they were 6-1 when they finished with zero giveaways. Fields is still too streaky and turnover-prone, and that could cost Pittsburgh a game. A Steelers team without any margin for error. It’s almost like Kenny Pickett vs Mitch Trubisky, though Wilson and Fields each have far more raw talent.

There’s a reason why it still felt like Wilson skated to the starting spot. Protecting the ball was why.

4. DT Cam Heyward

Though he’s 35 and may never reach his peak again, Heyward’s value to the Steelers is still difficult to quantify. Their best defensive lineman, strongest player, and team captain, Pittsburgh felt how much they missed him last year. Without him, their run defense fell off but returned when a 70 percent health Heyward came back to the lineup.

Pittsburgh’s D-line depth appears stronger, and Keeanu Benton is an emerging star, but replacing a guy like Heyward would certainly take more than one man. And Pittsburgh still lacks his long-term replacement.

5. CB Joey Porter Jr.

I wrestled with this one, deciding between Porter and FS Minkah Fitzpatrick. But Porter is tasked to take on a slew of No. 1 receivers this year, which Pittsburgh would struggle to replace. Even without Fitzpatrick and his play-making last year, Pittsburgh was a top-five scoring defense. With cornerback depth thin, the Steelers are counting on Porter to ascend to even greater heights in his second season and become a borderline elite corner. If so, it’ll unlock so much of their defense.

Defensive backs are also only ranked slightly lower because of the Steelers’ uncanny ability to make their coverage work. Losing all their safeties last year and still hanging in. Partly because of a front seven that can get after the quarterback and partly because of the head coach, defensive coordinator, and defensive backs coach being sound secondary minds. They can scheme away some of the damage better than other positions.

Most Valuable Nos. 6-10: FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, K Chris Boswell, C Zach Frazier, OG Isaac Seumalo, ILB Patrick Queen