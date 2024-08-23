Radio Host Wants Steelers To Trade T.J. Watt: ‘What’s The Point Of Being Built Around Defense?’

The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be in a bit of a tough spot at the quarterback position with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, two guys that aren’t all that awe-inspiring.

There is no real end in sight, at least as far as an easy way out of things to address the quarterback position properly, such as getting one of the top ones in the NFL Draft, unless the suggestion is to bottom out entirely, which is something that the Steelers simply won’t do, losing 11 or more games in a season.

It’s just not in their DNA.

Fox Sports’ Jason McIntyre knows this. So during his appearance on “The Herd” in place of Colin Cowherd Friday afternoon, McIntyre got a bit radical with his suggestion to help the Steelers and GM Omar Khan get out of the QB purgatory they seem to find themselves in.

Trade T.J. Watt.

No, seriously. That was McIntyre’s suggestion. Trade a future first-ballot Hall of Fame-caliber pass rusher at the height of his career, one that is on pace to be one of the greatest player in franchise history, just to get some draft picks to take a swing on an unknown quarterback.

“If you wanna turn things around in Pittsburgh and there is no end in sight the way this team is built, you have no quarterback for the future. Neither quarterback signed beyond this year. Here’s a radical idea. Sometimes you need to get radical. I think you gotta put TJ Watt on the trading block,” McIntyre said of what the Steelers should do to address the quarterback position, according to video via the show’s Twitter page. “And after your heads are done exploding in Pittsburgh…three-time Defensive Player of the year, 29 years old. Gonna turn 30 soon. And I know he is the most popular Steeler. He makes so many incredible plays. …TJ Watt can do it all. He is tremendous. So why the hell would you trade him, Jay? You’re trading our best defensive player.

“Because it’s not a defensive league! I gave you guys the numbers yesterday. Every playoff game that they’ve been to and gotten smashed in the last six years, they’re giving up 30, 40 points. So what’s the point of being built around defense?”

.@jasonrmcintyre says the Steelers should trade T.J. Watt to turn around the franchise 👀 pic.twitter.com/1fXKAD9Whx — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 23, 2024

It might not be a defensive league anymore with high-profile, high-flying offenses taking the league by storm, but having a great defense isn’t some sort of negative thing in today’s NFL.

To suggest that teams should just punt on defense is absurd, and that’s exactly what McIntyre is doing by suggesting the Steelers should trade their best defender just for a shot at some draft picks to fix the quarterback situation.

We’re not talking just some random defensive piece, either. We’re talking arguably the best defensive player in the league, bar none. McIntyre called him a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, which Watt isn’t. He should be though. He has just one of those, yet remains a truly dominant force, one that changes games in the blink of an eye with his ability to get to the quarterback and disrupt things.

You don’t just trade that away, especially in a player’s prime with a controlled cost like Watt is at, making $28 million a year.