Pryor: Steelers Waiving FB Jack Colletto

The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiving FB Jack Colletto, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reports.

Steelers have released FB Jack Colletto, per source. If he clears waivers, he'll be a good practice squad candidate. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 27, 2024

Because Colletto isn’t a vested veteran, he’ll be subject to waivers and could be claimed by any team over the next 24 hours. A popular offseason sleeper, Colletto received the bulk of fullback snaps during training camp and the preseason. Under old-school offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who often rostered a fullback, there was a path for Colletto to make the team. But Colletto failed to stand out and had a muted impact on special teams.

As Pryor notes, Colletto appears to be a strong practice squad candidate should he clear waivers.

Per our training camp stats, Colletto received just one carry for zero yards during a short-yardage period of practice. He caught three passes for 21 yards. Our post-camp evaluation was mixed, offering a C-plus grade.

“He shined in 1v1 drills, showing burst to run away from linebackers even if the drill was slanted in his favor. Colletto displayed soft hands and good tracking. He also worked on special teams, a wing on the punt team and blocker on kick returns, but I’m still hoping to see more out of him there.

Statistically, he had a failed FB dive during one short-yardage period and caught three passes during team periods. All of them came during the first four practices, shut out the rest of the way.

Under Arthur Smith, there’s a path to Colletto making the 53. But without big-time special teams plays and guys like Connor Heyward able to play fullback, practice squad seems like the safer bet.”

A versatile player at Oregon State who once won the Paul Hornung Award for college football’s best chess piece, Jack Colletto has yet to appear in a regular-season game. He previously spent time with the San Francisco 49ers before signing with the Steelers’ practice squad in mid-October. Pittsburgh inked him to a Reserve/Futures contract after the 2023 season.

The Steelers are in the process of cutting their roster down to 53 men by the NFL’s 4 PM/ET deadline.