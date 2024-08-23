Preseason Finale Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into their preseason finale Saturday afternoon against the Detroit Lions. The last chance to state a case for camp battles and roster spots, it’s also an important game for a Steelers offense that’s underwhelmed the first two games.

Rosters must be cut to 53 by 4 PM/EST on Tuesday, Aug. 27, a busy day for Pittsburgh and around the NFL. Within 48 hours after that, we’ll know if the Steelers have made any outside additions through waiver claims, free agent signings, or trades.

As always, we’re here to cover what should be a busy week for Pittsburgh and the rest of the NFL.

A reminder that the contest portion of our Friday Five is over (but returning soon!). These questions are now just for fun. Congrats to our winner, and thanks to everyone who participated. The new contest will begin around the start of the regular season.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Will the Steelers beat the Lions?

2 – Will QB Russell Wilson lead Pittsburgh on a touchdown drive? It can be a rushing TD by someone else but a TD drive nonetheless.

3 – Which OLB makes the initial 53? Jeremiah Moon, Kyron Johnson, or both?

4 – Name the WRs who make the Steelers’ initial 53-man roster?

5 – This time next Wednesday, will Brandon Aiyuk be a Steeler or not?

Recap of 2024 Post-Training Camp Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

The 2024 Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions contest is almost here! Read this year’s rules at the end of this post for details.

Question 1: The Steelers ‘offense has scored 15 points in eight quarters of preseason play. Not a good recipe for victory. Pittsburgh fell to Buffalo, 9-3, last Saturday. Confidence in the team is waning. Just 11 of 18 respondents predicted a win. One more to go in Detroit.

Question 2: Russell Wilson quarterbacked five drives. The closest Pittsburgh came to scoring was a missed 52-yard field goal attempt. The Steelers punted on the other four possessions. Tough to evaluate Wilson as he was under constant pressure and sacked three times. Only three respondents predicted Wilson not throwing a touchdown pass.

Question 3: Kyron Johnson has played 82 defensive and 17 special teams snaps in two preseason games. Jeremiah Moon has logged only 28 defensive and 20 special team snaps in the same two games. Against the Bills, Johnson had one assisted tackle to none for Moon. But Steelers Depot respondents believed Moon would have more tackles by a 12 to 6 vote. Will be interesting how they split time in Detroit.

Question 4: Six of the 10 Steelers wide receivers caught at least one pass. Calvin Austin III, who returned punts, was not targeted despite getting the most votes to lead the group in receiving yards. Dez Fitzpatrick led the way with two receptions for 32 yards. Respondents Ted Webb and Chris92021 were the only ones to pick Fitzpatrick.

Question 5: Chris Boswell hit the left upright on a 52-yard field goal attempt. Most everyone expected a perfect day from the Pittsburgh kickers. Just Ted Webb and yours truly predicted a miscue.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Wilson TD Pass? Moon or Johnson More Tackles WR Most Receiving Yards Miss PAT or FGA? SD Consensus Yes Yes Jeremiah Moon Calvin Austin III No Correct Answers No No Kyron Johnson Dez Fitzpatrick Yes

We appreciate everyone responding to the Friday Night Five Questions! In just two weeks, we’ll be in the regular season. We of course have our Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions regular season contest with your chance to win some cash.

***IMPORTANT***

For those interested. Once the regular season starts, Steelers Depot will kick off the Friday Night Five Questions contest administered by David Orochena (Beaver Falls Hosiery). For the fifth year we will have weekly winners!

Here is how it will work:

Each week we’ll ask five questions with an extra tiebreaker. The person with the best score is the winner. In the case of a tie, the person with the closest response to the tiebreaker will win. If a tie remains, the $25 weekly pot will be evenly split. The weekly winner can opt to receive a Steelers Depot Polo shirt in lieu of cash.

We will also track cumulative points for correct answers all the way through the questions posed the Friday before the last regular-season game. Answering all five questions correctly will gain a five-point bonus toward your cumulative score. The tiebreaker questions are not part of the cumulative score. Steelers Depot awards one point each week that a respondent answers the questions – a participation point. The contest will begin with the Sept. 6, 2024 , Friday Night Five Questions.

Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your responses, they are recorded on a spreadsheet. Sometimes folks revise their responses prior to kickoff. If you need to revise an answer, the best way you can ensure that we accurately record your final answers is replying to your original response and NOT editing it.

Generally, the response window will remain open until kickoff for game-related questions. Steelers Depot may establish other cutoffs for questions such as active versus inactive players that occur prior to kickoff.

Steelers Depot reserves sole discretion on scoring questions and the point totals for each question. Only one profile name can accumulate points (no sharing between handles). Let’s keep it fun. We’ll offer a cash prize and a Steelers Depot Polo shirt for the top three finishers, but you must have a PayPal account to collect. First Prize: $100; Second Prize: $75; Third Prize: $25.

Some Steelers Depot respondents are independently wealthy or just genuinely nice people. They may choose not to collect their winnings. In that case, or for any unclaimed winnings, the monies will go to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. If you want to direct your winnings to a different charity, please collect them and donate directly. Alternatively, you can choose to kick your winnings back into the kitty to spice it up.

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.