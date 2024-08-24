Preseason Finale Means Plenty To Broderick Jones

Broderick Jones has been the headline of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and not for a good reason. Coming off an abysmal showing against the Buffalo Bills where he allowed two sacks, a third pressure/QB hit and had one of the worst performances you’ll see this summer, Jones became the top story and primary concern for the young Steelers’ offense. How does a first round talent who played well as a rookie suddenly struggle so much? Was it just one bad game or is there a longer-term concern? Is he healthy enough to play?

Jones, to his credit, took the blame and didn’t try to pass the buck. While he noted the “multiple” injuries he’s dealing with, undoubtedly hindering his performance, he also made clear his performance simply must improve. He’ll get one last chance to show it before the games start counting. Preseason finales normally mean most for guys trying to make the roster, but Jones needs a good performance to instill confidence in the fans, the coaches, and even himself.

Because if Jones’ struggles continues and he displays similar bad tape against the Lions, it’ll be tough to give him the starting nod in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. That is, assuming rookie Troy Fautanu is healthy enough for the beginning of the season as local media reporting indicates. It puts Fautanu at right tackle, leaving Jones and Dan Moore Jr. fighting on the left side. Moore, like him or not, has been the Steelers’ healthiest and best tackle of the summer.

Seeing Jones start the year on the bench would be a gut-punch. But once the regular season begins, it’s doing what’s best for the team, not the individual. If there’s no confidence Jones can protect Russell Wilson’s blindside, a 35-year-old quarterback sacked far too often and not nearly as mobile as he once was, it’s hard to play him out of the gate.

Pittsburgh has made its mistakes, flip-flopping Jones and not presenting a clear plan for his future. No argument there. But Jones also isn’t executing his technique the way he’s capable of doing, and that can’t all be blamed on the team. The injury, even if he denies it, is playing a role. It’s hindering him. He told reporters he’s anxious to get the brace off his arm, though it’s unclear when or if that’ll happen.

A strong outing will just be good for Jones’ psyche. He’s mature and hard-working but also barely 23 and probably feeling the weight of the pressure. He’s been bounced around from side to side, unsure of the team’s short or long-term intentions. Like the rest of the offense, a bounce-back performance creates some confidence heading into a tough opener on the road against the Falcons, now with Pro Bowl EDGE Matthew Judon on their side.

Jones doesn’t have to be perfect. But it’ll be huge for the confidence of everyone involved, those coaching, those playing and those watching, if he can remind why the team traded up for him as Omar Khan’s first-ever draft pick.