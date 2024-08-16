Post Training Camp Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have wrapped up their 2024 training camp, a set of 16 practices in the Football Mecca that is Saint Vincent College. It was a solid three weeks of work, watching QB Justin Fields progress, sleepers emerge, and the team stay generally healthy

The team also had its first preseason game, a 20-12 loss to the Houston Texans. The Steelers will look to turn around their sloppy play after far too many penalties, fumbles, and mistakes in their second exhibition matchup Saturday night hosting the Buffalo Bills. The two squads have already faced off in a joint practice Thursday.

As always, we’ll be here to recap the game and dive into the film throughout the week. As you’re well aware, Brandon Aiyuk rumors persist with a resolution hopefully, mercifully, coming soon. Anything else that comes up, we’re here to talk about it.

A reminder that the contest portion of our Friday Five is over. These questions are now just for fun. Congrats to our winner, and thanks to everyone who participated. The new contest will begin around the start of the regular season.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Will the Steelers beat the Bills?

2 – Russell Wilson is starting. Does he throw at least one TD pass?

3 – Who finishes with more total tackles: OLB Jeremiah Moon or OLB Kyron Johnson, or do they tie?

4 – Which Steelers WR finishes with the most receiving yards?

5 – The Steelers missed a PAT last week. Will they miss a PAT or field goal in this game?

Recap of 2024 First Preseason Game Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Keep responding through training camp!

Question 1: The Steelers came up short in their first preseason game. There was a missed opportunity on what should have been an easy touchdown to Calvin Austin III in the end zone. And Kyle Allen threw an interception late in the game, ending a potential game-tying drive. But it’s just preseason. Just three of 19 respondents predicted the loss.

Question 2: Justin Fields led three drives to open the game. The offense was stymied by two muffed snaps and two sacks. Pittsburgh punted on all three drives. Steelers Depot respondents had predicted two scoring drives. Pittsburgh did pick up five first downs on those three drives. But the muffed snaps and sacks snuffed out their scoring opportunities.

Question 3: Pittsburgh returned four of five kickoffs, but its best starting position was the 28-yard line. The Steelers did begin at the 40-yard line after one kickoff. But that was due to the kicker not reaching the designated target zone. I don’t think the Steelers will show any fancy blocking schemes on kickoffs during the preseason. But it is nice to see the ball being regularly returned making the kickoff more viable.

Question 4: Steelers Depot charts snap counts, even in preseason games. Alex Kozora advises that Spencer Anderson and Broderick Jones each played 42 offensive snaps. But Anderson played a special teams snap. So, he is the offensive lineman who logged the most snaps in the game. Eight of 19 respondents pegged it.

Question 5: Both Payton Wilson and Mark Robinson got plenty of playing time. But Wilson, who started the game, ended up with six combined tackles to Robinson’s four. Twelve of 19 respondents got this correct.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Field’s Scoring Drives KR past 40-Yard Line? O-Lineman Most Snaps Wilson or Robinson? SD Consensus Yes 2 Yes Spencer Anderson Payton Wilson Correct Answers No 0 No Spencer Anderson Payton Wilson

We appreciate everyone responding to the Friday Night Five Questions! In just three weeks, we’ll be into the regular season. We of, course, have our Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions regular-season contest with your chance to win some cash.

***IMPORTANT***

For those interested. Once the regular season starts, Steelers Depot will kick off the Friday Night Five Questions contest administered by David Orochena (Beaver Falls Hosiery). For the fifth year – we will have weekly winners!

Here is how it will work:

Each week we’ll ask five questions with an extra tiebreaker. The person with the best score is the winner. In the case of a tie, the person with the closest response to the tiebreaker will win. If a tie remains, the $25 weekly pot will be evenly split. The weekly winner can opt to receive a Steelers Depot Polo shirt in lieu of cash.

We will also track cumulative points for correct answers all the way through the questions posed the Friday before the last regular-season game. Answering all five questions correctly will earn a five-point bonus toward your cumulative score. The tiebreaker questions are not part of the cumulative score. Steelers Depot awards one point each week that a respondent answers the questions – a participation point. The contest will begin with the Sept. 6, 2024 , Friday Night Five Questions.

Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your responses, they are recorded on a spreadsheet. Sometimes folks revise their responses prior to kickoff. If you need to revise an answer, the best way you can ensure that we accurately record your final answers is replying to your original response and NOT editing it.

Generally, the response window will remain open until kickoff for game-related questions. Steelers Depot may establish other cutoffs for questions such as active versus inactive players that occur prior to kickoff.

Steelers Depot reserves sole discretion on scoring questions and the point totals for each question. Only one profile name can accumulate points (no sharing between handles). Let’s keep it fun. We’ll offer a cash prize and a Steelers Depot Polo shirt for the top three finishers, but you must have a PayPal account to collect. First prize: $100; second prize: $75; third prize: $25.

Some Steelers Depot respondents are independently wealthy or just genuinely nice people. They may choose not to collect their winnings. In that case, or any unclaimed winnings, the monies will go to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. If you want to direct your winnings to a different charity, please collect them and donate directly. Alternatively, you can choose to kick your winnings back into the kitty to spice it up.

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.