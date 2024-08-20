Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Training Camp Grades: Tight End

For the rest of the summer, we’ll give a position-by-position, player-by-player recap of what I saw during the 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers training camp and preseason games. This list is based off the 16 public camp practices and the preseason games I’ve watched to this point. It’s based solely off their performance over that span and does not necessarily represent my feelings for the player over the course of the regular season.

A heads up, I intend on using the full grading scale through these reports. Not just giving players A’s to C’s. It may sound harsh but it’s as honest and fair as I can be.

Finishing up the skill positions with the tight ends.

Pat Freiermuth

A hot start for Freiermuth, the apple of Justin Fields’ eye before Fields connected with George Pickens the rest of camp. Through the first four practices, Freiermuth was second on the team in targets, receptions, and third in yards. During camp, he made a slew of one-handed catches. Not all of them came in team period, some in 7 on 7, but his body control and concentration was on display throughout camp. He had fun battles with SS DeShon Elliott and usually got the best of him.

Like his previous camps, Freiermuth displayed great hands and didn’t drop a pass. A hard worker and among the first players on the field, you wouldn’t have known he was angling for a contract extension. He participated in every practice, every rep, and lead from the front. Like Najee Harris, Freiermuth was a visible and vocal leader and celebrated with any offensive teammate who made a play. A catch, a block, a strong run-after, he would jog from wherever he stood to greet his teammate.

His production the last three-quarters of camp was on the quiet side, catching just 11 passes over the final 12 practices during the team period. But he also found the end zone three times and made plays at all levels, including a 37-yard catch down the right sideline. I didn’t get a great sense for his blocking and he was up-and-down in backs on ‘backers but the Steelers’ system and deep bench of tight ends will minimize that relative weakness.

Under Arthur Smith, Freiermuth was creatively aligned and routinely stood up as a receiver, either isolated backside or in the slot. He’ll be used in stacks with George Pickens to get free releases off the line. Freiermuth is slated to be the Steelers No. 2 target and should bounce back, provided he can stay healthy. That’s been an issue in his career but he made it through camp durable and available.

Camp Grade: B+

Darnell Washington

It was the summer of blocking for Darnell Washington. During stretches of time, he felt more like a tackle than a tight end, regularly asked to stay in to pass protect. He even spent time after one practice working on his pass set with OT Broderick Jones. In Smith’s system, there will be more play-action and more max protects that keep the tight ends in.

It took several practices for Washington to catch his first pass in team periods and his receiving numbers were far worse this time around. Here’s a comparison of his production.

2023: 15 catches, 26 targets, 126 yards 7 TDs

2024: 8 catches, 11 targets, 103 yards 1 TD

Washington made some plays downfield and had the occasional impressive moment, beating Patrick Queen on an over route earlier in camp and making a nice leaping grab on a 7-route near the end of it, but much of it was spent blocking underneath. He also lost out to small S Damontae Kazee on a jump ball in seven shots.

As a blocker, Washington looks improved. Better snap timing and pad level, he was awesome in backs on ‘backers on Friday Night Lights. One of the best sessions you’ll see, winning against Nick Herbig, Alex Highsmith, and DeMarvin Leal. In-game, Washington was aggressive and powerful.

He’s still a linear route runner who needs a 747-sized runway to get up to speed but has some burst at the break point when he gets there. Just don’t expect to see that utilized too often in this offense that will ask him to block first, second, and third.

Smith should utilize Washington in the red zone with the occasional target but I wouldn’t expect more than 15-20 receptions during the season assuming good health to Freiermuth. But if he can be an ace blocker, catch a pass every now and then down the seam or on a Y-leak off play-action, and one or two touchdown dances, I can live with that. The Steelers need Washington to be an in-line blocker that allows Freiermuth to play on his feet.

A good camp even if he regressed statistically as a receiver.

Camp Grade: B

Connor Heyward

More of the same for Heyward, even under a different OC. Hyper-versatile, he played more FB than last year, though Jack Colletto saw more action there and Heyward really isn’t a lead blocker. Little less work as a RB, though he aligned there once late in camp and caught a touchdown in 7 shots. But he flexed out, he aligned as Y-off, and he showed strong hands.

Heyward wasn’t used vertically as often as I thought he might and he averaged under 8.5 yards per catch across 15 camp receptions. It would be nice to see more seam routes that we saw his rookie season. Heyward is an effort blocker but obviously not going to do the in-line work of Washington, Freiermuth, or even Pruitt. And Heyward has kept his role as a multi-phase special teamer. His production may be limited to catches in the flat off boots but he can wear a lot of hats and a movable chess piece, which offers some very light Jonnu Smith vibes.

Camp Grade: B-

MyCole Pruitt

A veteran of the Arthur Smith offense, spending time with him in Tennessee and Atlanta, Pruitt quietly did his thing through 16 practices. Pruitt was an easy name to forget, blending in with the offensive line and receivers, and went long stretches without catching a pass. Across the 16 sessions, he caught only four passes and half his targets.

But he blocked just fine and didn’t miss a practice, giving him an advantage over Rodney Williams who was sidelined with a shoulder injury. Pittsburgh used Pruitt a little bit on special teams. Some work as a wing on the punt team, though I wouldn’t expect him to start there if he made the 53 and dressed on gameday. He was also used as blocker on the kick return unit.

It was an inoffensive camp but in Smith’s system that collects tight ends like infinity stones, he’s got the inside track for that No. 4 spot.

Camp Grade: C+

Rodney Williams

Williams came into camp battling Pruitt for the No. 4 tight end spot. Even in Smith’s system, keeping five tight ends is one too many. But Williams had to battle his health for the first half of camp, spraining an AC Joint in his shoulder. He missed some time, returned, and then bowed out again for a practice.

A former receiver with plus athleticism, he didn’t see a ton of targets in team periods, in part due to injuries. But he caught all five of his targets for an excellent 77 yards, making plays downfield. He’s a better special teamer and saw more reps there than Pruitt in the preseason but has barely played on offense. I don’t know if he has the H-back versatility Heyward enjoys or the in-line blocking value Pruitt brings. Danny Smith will need to strongly be in his corner to make the 53, which would feel like a mild upset at this point.

Camp Grade: C-

Matt Sokol

Sokol signed to add depth after Williams got hurt. There’s some size and a bit of blocking and he made an awesome catch down the middle in 7 on 7 late in camp and had one downfield grab in a two-minute drill from Kyle Allen. But he only caught four passes on seven targets and had one drop. His camp wasn’t awful but it was largely forgettable. He’ll look to catch on the tryout circuit once the regular season begins and he could grab a practice squad spot somewhere when injuries rack up.

Camp Grade: D+

