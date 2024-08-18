Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: We Gotta Get Out Of This Place

Game Prelude

I came into this game looking forward to seeing Russell Wilson quarterbacking the team. Last week, Arthur Smith’s offense displayed play-action passes and some strong running. I wanted to see how the offense looked with Wilson behind center.

Gameday Experience

I missed attending another game. My tickets went to my college buddy Ron Harkins and his wife Nancy. Ron played tight end for Blackhawk High School outside Beaver Falls back in the 1970s. It was fun exchanging texts with him during the game.

The local DC stations picked up the Steelers game since the Commanders and Ravens were in different time slots. One warning from last week. If you ever set up a temporary account to watch a game, make sure to cancel the subscription immediately after the game. FUBO wanted to charge me $302.40 for three months since I did not cancel until Saturday morning. We sorted it out. But they make it very difficult to unsubscribe with multiple steps to get rid of it.

In any case, I had Steelers Nation radio on my phone, the game live on the television, and a streamed version that was about 30 seconds behind the live feed so that I could see some replays. My son Nicholas came upstairs to see what all the cacophony was about and just shook his head. Standing in front of the television with a Terrible Towel draped over one shoulder, holding a blaring phone with Craig Wolfley describing the play that Charlie Batch and Bob Pompeani had just described seconds before. And the same play coming up on my laptop streaming the game.

Nick smiled and said, “It’s just a preseason game.”

Steelers Offense

Russell Wilson played almost the entire first half. Unfortunately, he failed to move the ball effectively, but it is hard to evaluate his performance too harshly. The offensive line played abysmally. Broderick Jones looked very weak, getting tossed aside like a ragdoll as a defender sacked Wilson.

Justin Fields came in for the last drive of the half. His ability to avoid the rush and scramble for yardage led to the Steelers only points of the game on a Chris Boswell field goal. Field’s athleticism does bring a dynamic to the Steelers offense.

But he cannot do it all himself. He failed to convert on fourth and two. Losing 10 yards when he kept the ball on an option play. Fields also overthrew T.J. Luther who slowed up short of the goal line and then leapt ineffectively for the ball overhead. The Steelers offense went 0-3 when going for it on fourth down.

On a positive note, there were no muffed exchanges between Zach Frazier and either quarterback. Mike Tomlin was frustrated. That’s why Wilson played almost a full half and Fields finished the game playing against the Buffalo scrubs. But still could not score.

Losing Jaylen Warren to a hamstring injury hurt. But I am more concerned about Broderick Jones. He wore a heavy wrap on his elbow. And he also refused a postgame interview, saying he had to follow-up with a doctor. With injuries to Troy Fautanu and Nate Herbig, the offensive line is in disarray.

Steelers Defense

The Steelers defense played without Cam Heyward and T.J Watt, held out and rested. That gave opportunities to players who are normally backups. Nick Herbig shined with a sack and fit in well with the starting defense. Payton Wilson is being evaluated for a concussion. Anthony Averett also left the game with a hamstring injury. Beanie Bishop did not play as a “precaution” according to Mike Tomlin. Larry Ogunjobi helped stop a Buffalo drive with a nice tackle for a loss. Linebacker Mark Robinson made some strong tackles including one on special teams. It was nice to see DeMarvin Leal play after missing a lot of practice following the first preseason game.

Patrick Queen seemed to play at less than full speed. He missed a tackle on the backfield and was blocked out of the way on another interior run. Darius Rush credited with a pass break-up in the end zone. However, the ball was underthrown and hit him on the back of the head. A better thrown ball likely would have resulted in a penalty since he never turned to the ball. The backups got run over by the Bills in the second half allowing Buffalo to control the tempo of the game.

Special Teams

Special teams are an underappreciated facet of the game where one big play can shift momentum or even decide the game winner. The new kickoff rules should result in more kick returns. And test the special team coordinator’s ability to adapt to the changes.

I break special teams into three phases: Kickoffs, punting, and scoring (field goals and extra points.) Here is an overview of the special teams play during the game:

KICKOFFS

Chris Boswell and Mathew Wright each kicked off once. Both reached the designated landing zone. But Boswell’s reached the four-yard line. The returner went 17 yards where Dez Fitzpatrick tackled Andy Isabella at the 21-yard line. Wright’s kick only went 54 yards to the 11. Andy Isabella returned the ball to the 29 with Isaiahh Loudermilk and Miles Killebrew bringing him down. Buffalo exploited the favorable field position with a field goal to go ahead 6-3.

Tyler Bass kicked off four times. All four were fielded in the designated landing zone. John Rhys Plumlee returned two reaching the 30 and 25 yard lines. La’Mical Perine returned two second half kicks and reached the 29 and 24.

Pittsburgh’s kick coverage team performed well. We have yet to see Cordarrelle Patterson return a kick.

THE STATS

Kickoffs KOs RTN TB OB IN25 Pen Start Avg Chris Boswell 1 1 0 0 1 0 BUF 21 Matthew Wright 1 1 0 0 0 0 BUF 29 Tyler Bass 4 4 0 0 1 1 PGH 27

Kickoff Returns KR Yds AVG Long Pen TD John Rhys Plumlee 2 43 21.5 22 0 0 La’Mical Perine 2 45 22.5 25 0 0 Andy Isabella 2 35 17.5 18 0 0

Advantage Steelers .

PUNTING

Cameron Johnston punted five times averaging 56.8 yards. But he netted 44.2 yards per punt. Johnston is punting far but the gunner’s cannot get down to prevent returns. Mark Robinson made a great tackle to limit one return. Rodney Williams missed a tackle at the goal line. But the most damage done on a 64-yard punt that Daequan Hardy returned 31 yards. Luckily, Miles Killebrew intercepted Mitch Trubisky two plays later. I love long punts. But looking to see the opposition forced to make more fair catches or having the ball go out of bounds behind the 20-yard line. Johnston did have two punts that forced Buffalo to start from behind their own 20 due to good tackling.

Sam Martin punted five times. Pittsburgh went back to Calvin Austin who returned the first four punts for 43 yards. Then Scotty Miller returned a punt for 13 yards. Much improved from last week. I’m comfortable with Austin fielding punts. He returned all four from behind the 20 and gave Pittsburgh starting position from the 23-29-yard line.

THE STATS

Punting Punts AVG Net TB OB/D IN20 Pen Long Cameron Johnston 5 56.8 44.2 0 0 2 0 65 Sam Martin 5 52.8 41.6 0 0 0 2 59

Punt Returns PR Yds AVG FC Pen Long TD Calvin Austin 4 43 10.8 0 0 13 0 Scotty Miller 1 13 13.0 0 0 13 0 Daequan Hardy 5 63 12.6 0 0 31 0

Advantage Bills .

FIELD GOALS AND EXTRA POINTS

Chris Boswell hit the left upright on a 52-yard field goal attempt. He then hit a 43-yarder to tie the game 3-3.

Tyler Bass converted all three field goal attempts from short distances. He scored on -27, -26, and 31-yard field goals.

THE STATS

FGs and PATs XPM XPA FGM FGA Long 2PTM 2PTA Chris Boswell 0 0 1 2 43 0 0 Tyler Bass 0 0 3 3 31 0 0

Advantage Bills

YOUR HOT TAKES DURING THE GAME

Thank you, Ross McCorkle, for keeping us up to date on the game’s first and second half Live Update and Discussion Threads. Steelers Depot respondents contributed 965 first half comments. Respondents added 587 more second half comments. Here are the top three comments from each half. I don’t know the algorithm used by Disqus but here is how they stacked it up:

The top first half comments focused on the performance of the offensive line:

Nelsonator762 points out coaching as the issue. “Pat Meyer should be on the chopping block. Seriously, how many high draft picks can he run through?”

Jones followed up with “At what point do we start seriously talking about moving on from Meyer. Bad personnel decisions, and guys are unprepared when they play.”

Then Chris92021 added his perspective. “Looks like Broderick Jones is overthinking things. Rousseau is just eating his lunch. For the love of God, stop playing him at RT. Learn from Kevin Dotson mistake. Fire Meyer too.”

Nelsonator762 continued the offensive line theme in the second half. “Pat Meyer should get sent packing tonight. I’m dead serious. What he’s teaching these guys is terrible. They’re screwed before they can even get set, their technique is that whack.”

Jason Anderson put a positive spin on a negative performance. “Well, one thing we learned last year that I won’t soon forget. Never judge a team by preseason performance.”

Nathanand43 put things into perspective. “Why are we assuming Smith is calling this game the way he would call a regular season game? When has any OC ever called a preseason game that way? I’m not saying he will be good – could suck. But I’m more inclined at this moment to trust his vast experience at OC over the 2 preseason games at OC. Once we get into the season, if he stinks, so be it.”

Hope you all enjoy the banter on the live update and discussion threads!

CONCLUSION

The second preseason game in the books. Just one more practice game in Detroit before the real games start with the regular season. The Steelers fixed some things from last week such as the muffed snaps. But a whole new crop of issues arose starting with the offensive line. Not only are they performing raggedly but injuries are tearing into the depth. I’m still concerned about our punt coverage despite the long boots by Cameron Johnston. And what is happening at slot corner and help on the outside.

I expect to see both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields get playing time in the last preseason game. But it is the offensive line that will get my attention. Here we go.

Your Song Selection

I always like to include a bit of music. Another shaky performance. People are saying there ain’t no use in trying. But they’ve been working so hard. We gotta get out of this place. If it’s the last thing we ever do. Here is We Gotta Get Out of the Place performed by the Animals.