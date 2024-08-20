Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Roster Prediction After Two Preseason Showings

The Pittsburgh Steelers will cutdown to their initial 53-man roster on August 27. We conduct a Steelers Town Hall every Monday night on the Clubhouse app. Here is the Steelers Town Hall 53-man roster prediction with two preseason games in the books.

Offense – 25

Quarterbacks (3)

Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen

No changes from our initial prediction.

Running Backs (3)

Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson

No change from the initial prediction. But keep an eye out on Jaylen Warren’s hamstring injury.

Fullback (0)

We have Jack Colletto on the practice squad. Connor Heyward will fulfill this role in most games. Colletto can be elevated for certain games.

Tight Ends (4)

Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, MyCole Pruitt

We debated about including Rodney Williams who also plays a role on special teams. But needed the spot for other position groups.

Wide Receivers (6)

George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Dez Fitzpatrick, Scotty Miller

We debated whether to keep five or six receivers. There still may be a transaction to strengthen this group. But Austin needed for punt returns and Dez Fitzpatrick as a gunner.

Offensive Line (9)

Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, Dan Moore, James Daniels, Isaac Seumalo, Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson, and Dylan Cook.

We anticipate Nate Herbig going to injured reserve. Injuries to Fautanu and Jones have the line in disarray. So, we elevated Spencer Anderson and Dylan Cook. But this is another group that the Steelers may look outside to strengthen.

Defense – 25

Defensive Line (7)

Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Larry Ogunjobi, Montravius Adams, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk, and Dean Lowry

We debated between keeping Loudermilk and Logan Lee on the 53-man roster. Leal has come on strong. And Lowry is coming back from injury. Some on the Town Hall concerned that Lee will be poached if waived for the practice squad. But we ultimately went with the experience.

Linebackers and Edge Rushers (8)

Edge Rushers – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Kyron Johnson

Inside Linebackers – Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts, Payton Wilson, Tyler Matakevich

We switched from Jeremiah Moon to Kyron Johnson on the edge after a lengthy discussion. We added Tyler Matakevich inside who was not on the roster for our initial prediction. There was also disagreement whether Mark Robinson has done enough to make the roster. Several folks were critical of his attack angles. Others pointed out his tackling on defense and special team contributions. We ended up placing him on the practice squad.

Secondary (10)

Cornerbacks – Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, Cory Trice Jr., Darius Rush, Beanie Bishop Jr.

Safeties – Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Ryan Watts

We replaced Cam Sutton who will start the season on the suspended list with Beanie Bishop.

Special Teams (3)

Kicker

Chris Boswell

Punter

Cameron Johnston

Long Snapper

Christian Kuntz

No changes for any of the specialists.

Injured/Suspended Lists

Reserve/Suspended – Cam Sutton

Reserve PUP – Cole Holcomb

Injured Reserve – Nate Herbig

Practice Squad

QB: John Rhys Plumlee

RB: Daijun Edwards, La’Mical Perine

FB: Jack Colletto

TE: Rodney Williams

WR: Quez Watkins, Jaray Jenkins

OL: Ryan McCollum, Tykeem Doss

DL: Logan Lee, Willington Previlon

EDGE: Jeremiah Moon, Julius Welschof

ILB: Jacoby Windmon, Mark Robinson

CB: Thomas Graham Jr.

S: Jalen Elliott

