Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Pittsburgh Tempers Expectations

Game Prelude

This game tempered any expectations for the Steelers being just a wide receiver short of being a Super Bowl-caliber team. However, I promised myself not to overreact to Pittsburgh’s performance during the preseason. So, it is not time to stick a fork into the Steelers’ prospects this season. There is plenty to digest with both good and bad indicators in this first game.

Gameday Experience

I planned to attend the game after taking in a couple of practices at Latrobe with good friend Ken Sterner. Unfortunately, I had to scrap my plans after falling under the weather. I was able to keep up with the team’s progress through Alex Kozora’s camp diary and daily reports from Ken. I signed up for a temporary membership on Roku to watch the game. I must remember to cancel the membership before they start charging me $79 a month.

I wanted to watch this game in person to see some of the rookies and free agents. But had the pleasure of listening to Charlie Batch and Bob Pompeani announce the game. Very happy for Ken, who got to meet Jon Kolb in the Champion’s Club. Kolb even sketched his own line and described playing with his teammates with Ken. One of the reasons I enjoy going to games are little opportunities like that.

It was so great meeting Jon Kolb today. Our starting LT for the legendary 70's Steelers. He drew the diagram on the right and talked about all his teammates from the offense. He was so kind to sign that for me as well as signing my hat. I loved talking with him. pic.twitter.com/0a1BjJLA5L — Ken Sterner (@KenSterner) August 10, 2024

Steelers Offense

Mike Tomlin said it best. “Really a sloppy performance, to be honest with you.” Two fumbled snap exchanges between Nate Herbig and Justin Fields. And two sacks to help kill two drives. Then Kyle Allen and Calvin Austin III failed to connect in the end zone. Perhaps Austin should have caught the ball, but this was a gimme play. Allen missed an easy touchdown pass, akin to missing an uncontested layup. Then after scoring a touchdown, the Steelers failed to score on the two-point conversion attempt. Exactly, what all those Seven Shot drills are designed to succeed.

But there were some bright spots. The offensive scheme seems to open up receivers. It was refreshing to see receivers catching the ball with space to run. The Steelers had four explosive pass plays of 20 or more yards. Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, and Jonathan Ward had some nice hard runs. The offensive line laid down some solid run blocking. Now if they could just string some mistake-free drives together, this could be a scoring offense.

Steelers Defense

Payton Wilson made an impact on the very first play from scrimmage, dropping a Houston running back for a loss. Keeanu Benton was rushing strong before leaving the game with an eye injury. DeMarvin Leal moved around and was in on the ball, including a sack. Veteran Montravius Adams got another sack. Jeremiah Moon got a third sack now that his roster position seems more settled following Markus Golden’s retirement.

But the defense gave up way too many plays on third down. A 34-yard C.J. Stroud touchdown pass to Tank Dell came on 3rd and 8. Another Houston score came after it converted a 3rd and 15. Houston controlled the fourth quarter by gaining 15 yards on 3rd and 16 and then easily converting on fourth down. The Steelers’ defense failed in situational football.

Special Teams

Special teams are an underappreciated facet of the game where one big play can shift momentum or even decide the game winner. The new kickoff rules should result in more kick returns. And test the special team coordinator’s ability to adapt to the changes.

I break special teams into three phases: Kickoffs, punting, and scoring (field goals and extra points.) Here is an overview of the special teams play during the game:

KICKOFFS

Matthew Wright kicked off three times. All three reached the designated landing zone and were caught between the 1- and 3-yard lines. Houston returned all three with an average starting position at its 28-yard line. Nothing fancy. Just fielded and ran straight up field.

Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked off five times. Four were fielded in the designated landing zone. One was short and gave Pittsburgh the ball at its 40-yard line. However, a 28-yard return by John Rhys Plumlee negated by a holding penalty called on Ryan Watts. The penalty cost 15 yards of field position. Pittsburgh’s average starting position was the 26-yard line. Can’t have penalties on these kickoffs.

THE STATS

Kickoffs KOs RTN TB OB IN25 Pen Start Avg Matthew Wright 3 3 0 0 1 0 HOU 28 Ka’imi Fairbairn 4 4 0 1 2 1 PGH 26

Kickoff Returns KR Yds AVG Long Pen TD John Rhys Plumlee 2 42 21.0 23 1 0 Daijun Edwards 1 27 27.0 27 0 0 Jonathan Ward 1 25 25.0 25 0 0 J.J. Taylor 1 29 29.0 29 0 0 Xavier Hutchinson 1 27 27.0 27 0 0 Cam Akers 1 23 23.0 23 0 0

Advantage Texans .

PUNTING

Cameron Johnston punted five times averaging 43.6 yards. But he netted only 29.6 yards per punt. Houston returned three punts for 50 yards. And a Dez Fitzpatrick penalty cost another five yards. A touchback on another punt gave the ball to the Texans at their 20. Johnston had one nice short punt that Houston had to fair catch at the 8-yard line. But overall, his punts have to be in sync with the gunners’ ability to get downfield.

Tommy Townsend punted five times, Quez Watkins given first opportunity to return for the Steelers. Watkins fair caught a long 56-yard punt that he could have returned, pushing the Steelers’ starting position back to the 15-yard line. Then he tried to field a long 59-yard punt over his shoulder that hit the ground and was recovered by Houston. Townsend used some good directional punts to reach out of bounds on two and one was downed at the 22. Let’s see who Pittsburgh has fielding punts against Buffalo.

THE STATS

Punting Punts AVG Net TB OB/D IN20 Pen Long Cameron Johnston 5 43.6 29.6 1 0 1 1 50 Tommy Townsend 5 45.4 45.4 0 3 2 0 59

Punt Returns PR Yds AVG FC Pen Long TD Quez Watkins 1* 0 0.0 1 0 0 0 Tank Dell 1 22 22.0 0 0 22 0 Steven Sims 1 18 18.0 1 0 18 0 J.J. Taylor 1 10 10.0 0 0 10 0

Advantage Texans .

FIELD GOALS AND EXTRA POINTS

Matthew Wright missed an extra point. Then Pittsburgh failed to convert a two-point conversion. Just a basic handoff so maybe hiding the playbook.

Fairbairn converted two-of-three field goal attempts, including a 51-yarder. He made both extra points.

THE STATS

FGs and PATs XPM XPA FGM FGA Long 2PTM 2PTA Matthew Wright 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ka’imi Fairbairn 2 2 2 3 51 0 0

Advantage Texans

YOUR HOT TAKES DURING THE GAME

Thank you, Ross McCorkle, for keeping us up to date on the game’s first and second half Live Update and Discussion Threads. Steelers Depot respondents contributed 536 first-half comments. Respondents added 246 more second-half comments. Here are the top three comments from each half. I don’t know the algorithm used by Disqus but here is how they stacked it up:

CouchGM shared some banter with his wife during the game: “My wife has me crying 😆 ‘is Russell Wilson playing?!’” No dear. ‘Then why does he have a helmet on?!’ He’s trying to send a positive message. ‘By wearing a helmet?! He’s gonna play!’ Me: no, he’s not. ‘THEN TAKE THE HELMET OFF!’ Me 😆😂😆😆😆😆😆”

HeartsickMonster lauded the Steelers’ second-team center: “Like the way Frazier is moving.”

Jason W gave great pregame advice: “I’ll waste my time and beg everyone not to overreact to anything that happens tonight but every comment after the game will be doing just that. Lol. Anyway, F Cleveland, F Cincy, F Baltimore, and F all the Brandon Aiyuk talk. Football’s back baby! 🖤💛”

Late in the second half, Ross McCorkle summed it up. “We learned our lesson not to get too high in last year’s preseason. Let’s keep that same energy and not get too low here.” Steeler fever replied, “I’m just practice throwing my Terrible Towel at the TV….my aim is a little off, but I will have it down by week one.”

Jason McCartney has his eye on the rookies. “54 [Frazier] should be the starter next game…and stay the starter for the next 12 to 15 years.”

The Mack admonished us to have reason. “The overreactions are HILARIOUS LOL! Grown men without calm and composure. If 2 quarters of PRE SEASON football can bother you, I feel sorry for you LOL.”

Hope you all enjoy the banter on the live update and discussion threads!

CONCLUSION

First preseason game in the books. And another coming up in a few days. A few things I expect not to see against Buffalo. No mishandled center-to-quarterback exchanges. No muffed punt returns. No special teams penalties. I’d also like to see the third-down defense improve. If we can reduce the silly errors that kill drives and cost field position, then we might see the Steelers score a few more times.

I am also hoping to see Russell Wilson debut behind center for a couple drives. Here we go.

Your Song Selection

I always like to include a bit of music. Well, a shaky performance is in the book. Now where do the Steelers go from here? Just seeking improvement in their next game. Here is Games People Play performed by the Alan Parson Project.