Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Pittsburgh Scores On Lions’ Cubs

Coming into this game, I wanted to see whether Pittsburgh could score on Detroit’s backups. I expected to see Russell Wilson and Justin Fields play. And I hoped the offensive line would give them time to throw. Specifically, I wanted to see how Broderick Jones performed. A couple roster battles intrigued me: Jeremiah Moon versus Kyron Johnson. And Scottie Miller versus Dez Fitzpatrick. Finally, I wanted to see if any of the reserve running backs would emerge.

Another game watching from the comfort of my couch. I lucked out since the game was televised in the D.C. area. But I had to listen to Detroit announcers, including Golden Tate, which was annoying.

I was very disappointed to read that ESPN had proposed a single game package to watch all 17 games of your favorite team for $70. The greedy NFL declined the proposal. Would you rather pay players more through increased NFL revenues or have deals that make it more affordable by lowering the salary cap with a little less revenue? I’d rather the NFL and NFLPA make things more affordable for the average fan. But that’s just me.

Steelers Offense

The Steelers scored two touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead. Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields played decently. I would have liked for Wilson to play at least one more series. But he did complete a 32-yard pass to George Pickens on 3rd and 11 to extend the drive. Nice to see Cordarrelle Patterson score on a 31-yard run. His speed is not blistering but did make a nice juke on the way to the end zone.

Justin Fields also led a scoring drive. The highlight was a nice 22-yard pass to MyCole Pruitt down the middle of the field to set up a short La’Mical Perine score. Fields did have a muffed snap that marred one drive, but it appeared that Zach Frazier snapped the ball early.

The starting offensive line protected the quarterbacks. Broderick Jones played much better than last week. He was playing backups and held his own even if he was not dominant. A couple of reserve linemen who played very poorly were Devery Hamilton and Joey Fisher. I think they hurt their chances of even making the practice squad. Perine was the running back who looked better than the other reserves. Dez Fitzpatrick made a nice 59-yard reception and outperformed Scotty Miller, who had two catches for nine yards. Jaray Jenkins almost had a great catch along the sideline, but the defender pushed him out before he could get his second foot down inbounds. He needs on work on his footwork.

Overall, an acceptable offensive performance considering the Steelers were playing backups.

Steelers Defense

The Steelers played without Cam Heyward, T.J Watt, and Minkah Fitzpatrick again. Plus, Joey Porter Jr. was held out, giving Cory Trice Jr. a chance to play with the first stringers. Pittsburgh’s front seven gave the Lions fits. They collected five sacks on elusive third-string quarterback Hendon Hooker, who started for Detroit. Nick Herbig stood out.

He sacked Hooker twice on the first drive, including forcing a fumble that Dean Lowry recovered. Keeanu Benton and DeMarvin Leal combined for a third sack on the Lions’ opening drive. Mike Tomlin quickly brought Herbig and other starters, but the reserves resembled a Chinese fire drill more than a viable defense as the game wore on. Jeremiah Moon did not play, and Kyron Johnson looked very quick off the line. That may settle that camp battle. International player Julius Welschof notched two quarterback sacks to add to his one from last week. Mark Robinson collected eight more tackles, but he may have been responsible for an easy touchdown that gave Detroit the lead.

I was surprised Beanie Bishop Jr. did not play defense until the second half. He did not do anything impressive, which was disappointing since he was playing against Detroit’s third team. Thomas Graham Jr. who played in the first half, may have an edge for a roster spot. Cam Sutton intercepting a pass deflected off the hands of a receiver and then punting the ball into the stands was fun. He may be a key addition after he serves his eight-game suspension.

Defensive Injuries

It was very scary to see Ryan Watts convulsing on the field with less than two minutes to play. A replay showed that he was blocked from behind and his head hit a teammate’s leg or knee as he went to the ground. It was a relief to see him walk off the field on his own power. I was also surprised to hear Mike Tomlin mention injuries to Trice (groin) and Welschof (knee). Both had good games, and I did not see when they got hurt.

Special Teams

Special teams are an underappreciated facet of the game where one big play can shift momentum or even decide the game winner. The new kickoff rules should result in more kick returns. And test the special team coordinator’s ability to adapt to the changes.

I break special teams into three phases: kickoffs, punting, and scoring (field goals and extra points.) Here is an overview of the special teams play during the game:

KICKOFFS

Chris Boswell and Matthew Wright each kicked off twice. All kickoffs reached the designated landing zone. But three different Detroit players averaged 30 yards a return. Pittsburgh was helped by a Detroit return penalty on the last kickoff, but overall, the kick-coverage unit was gashed.

Jake Bates kicked off five times. The first landed short of the designated landing zone with the second going out of bounds near the goal line. Those two kicks gave Pittsburgh a starting position at their 40-yard line. John Rhys Plumlee returned the next two. He returned the first to the 25, but a penalty put the ball back to the 15. Near the end of the game, Plumlee ripped off a 38-yard return to the 44. He stayed in the game at quarterback. Old-time football. Bates’ last kick landed in the landing zone, but the Pittsburgh returners allowed a touchback. So, the ball went to the 20-yard line.

Pittsburgh’s kick-coverage team performed very poorly. We have yet to see Cordarrelle Patterson return a kick. Maybe in Week 1!

THE STATS

Kickoffs KOs RTN TB OB IN25 Pen Start Avg Chris Boswell 2 2 0 0 0 0 DET 38 Matthew Wright 2 2 0 0 1 0 DET 27 Jake Bates 5 2 1 2 2 2 PGH 32

Kickoff Returns KR Yds AVG Long Pen TD John Rhys Plumlee 2 60 30.0 38 0 0 Jake Funk 1 28 28.0 28 0 0 Isaiah Williams 1 37 37.0 37 0 0 Maurice Alexander 2 55 27.5 31 1 0

Advantage Steelers .

PUNTING

Cameron Johnston punted six times averaging 45.8 yards. But he only netted 40.8 yards per punt. Once again, Johnston punted far on his first three attempts, but the gunners could not get down to prevent returns. Detroit returner Isaiah Williams would have averaged 15 yards a return except for a penalty on the first one. Johnston’s final three punts were shorter due to the inability of the Pittsburgh offense to move into scoring position. He forced two fair catches, and one punt went out of bounds inside the 20-yard line. Pittsburgh is in dire need of effective gunners for long punts. Won’t be surprised if the Steelers pick someone up on the waiver wire.

Jack Fox punted three times, averaging 50 yards and netting 44.7. John Rhys Plumlee was the returner, Calvin Austin III given a break. Plumlee returned the first two but failed to reach the 20-yard line. His best return was for nine yards. The last punt went out of bounds at the Pittsburgh 30 after going 42 yards.

THE STATS

Punting Punts AVG Net TB OB/D IN20 Pen Long Cameron Johnston 6 45.8 40.8 0 1 3 0 53 Jack Fox 3 50.0 44.7 0 1 2 0 62

Punt Returns PR Yds AVG FC Pen Long TD John Rhys Plumlee 2 16 8.0 0 0 9 0 Isaiah Williams 3 30 10.0 2 1 16 0

Advantage Lions

FIELD GOALS AND EXTRA POINTS

Chris Boswell kicked both of the Steelers’ extra points. Matthew Wright made a 26-yard field goal for a temporary 17-14 Pittsburgh lead, giving other teams a look at his leg.

Jake Bates went three-for-three on extra points. He missed a 30-yard field goal attempt but then made a 46-yarder to ice the game.

THE STATS

FGs and PATs XPM XPA FGM FGA Long 2PTM 2PTA Chris Boswell 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 Matthew Wright 0 0 1 1 26 0 0 Jake Bates 3 3 1 2 46 0 0

Advantage Lions

YOUR HOT TAKES DURING THE GAME

Thank you, Ross McCorkle, for keeping us up to date on the game’s first and second half Live Update and Discussion Threads. Steelers Depot respondents contributed 484 first-half comments. Respondents added 302 more second-half comments. Here are the top three comments from each half. I don’t know the algorithm used by Disqus but here is how they stacked it up:

The top first-half comments covered a few topics:

Chris92021 ended up having his hopes dashed. “All I want is one full healthy season for Cory Trice. That kid is long and has great instincts.” Trice ended up with a groin injury. Hoping it is not too serious. Darth Yinzer was happier with the Steelers’ performance in their third preseason game. “This is a vast improvement in execution. Yes, it’s preseason & very few defensive starters are in, but blocking assignments are there, routes are correct, miscommunication is down, no pre snap penalties. They actually look like an NFL team.” BigDickSwangin was bothered by the announcers. “I hate watching games with the other team’s broadcast crew.” I share his feelings.

The second-half comments were mixed:

Yours truly, Beaver Falls Hosiery snuck in for the top second-half comment. “Cam Sutton with INT. He might be handy once his suspension is over.” Thanks for the likes folks! BigDickSwangin was not liking the performance of the reserves. “Practice squad is looking like a stretch for most of these dudes.” Again, I share his sentiment. Some poor performances with jobs on the line. SBSteeler805 was not liking the play of third-string quarterback Kyle Allen. “Allen is painful to watch, here’s to hoping we don’t see him at all in the regular season.” In fairness, the lost fumble was not really his fault. The offensive line collapsed.

Hope you all enjoy the banter on the live update and discussion threads!

CONCLUSION

The preseason is about over. Time to get ready for the regular season opener in Atlanta. The team performed better but mostly against Detroit’s reserve players. Some players lower on the depth chart made cases for making the initial 53-man roster, including Dez Fitzpatrick, Kyron Johnson, and DeMarvin Leal. Others hurt their chances to even make the practice squad, including Devery Hamilton, Joey Fisher, and Kyahva Tezino, who made a blatant horse-collar penalty late in the game.

Here’s to hoping the injured players are able to recover quickly. Final cutdowns coming up this Tuesday. We will see who makes the initial 53-man roster and perhaps some fresh players will be picked up off waivers or even via trade. The Steelers appear weak at nickel corner and wide receiver. They need gunners. And depending on Trice’s groin, they might need outside help at outside corner. Is Patrick Peterson a possibility? Or will Miles Boykin become available? What is the outcome of the Brandon Aiyuk saga? Regular-season football is just two weeks away. And there still could be a flurry of activity around who will wear the Black and Gold in 2024.

