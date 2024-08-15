Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Is ‘Aiyuk Watch’ Almost Over?

Mid-August Aiyuk Saga Continues

It’s mid-August and the saga of Brandon Aiyuk continues. I recall mentions of Aiyuk possibly coming to Pittsburgh as early as March. Various NFL insiders have claimed that he prefers to play in Pittsburgh. Others say he wants to stay in San Francisco.

Any given day, the meter swings between Aiyuk becoming a Pittsburgh Steeler or staying in San Francisco. As I type, Aiyuk and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed on contract terms. But that only applies if the 49ers trade him. Steelers general manager Omar Khan has made an offer to the 49ers that reportedly includes draft picks but no players. Meanwhile, San Francisco general manager John Lynch is working out details of an extension that Aiyuk has yet to accept.

I really don't understand all this angst in Steelers Nation about Brandon Aiyuk. Everyone reacting to every single mention of his name and Pittsburgh in the same sentence. Not everything that glitters is gold. #HereWeGo — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) August 6, 2024

Will Omar Khan sweeten the offer to San Francisco? Or will he stand firm? Will Brandon Aiyuk accept the 49ers terms for a contract extension? Tick tock, Aiyukst continues in Pittsburgh and San Francisco this summer. Maybe by the time you read this, the situation will be settled.

Pittsburgh Fans Reaction

Pittsburgh fans fall into several categories. A vocal group strongly believes that acquiring Brandon Aiyuk will “guarantee” the Steelers winning at least two playoff games. In short, the Steelers are one wide receiver away from being a Super Bowl caliber team in 2024.

On the opposite side, some Steelers fans are concerned that Aiyuk will be disruptive to what appears to be a solid clubhouse. Is the wide receiver worth $28 million a year? How will he impact the development of George Pickens and potential future negotiations? How will paying Aiyuk affect potential contract extensions for Pat Freiermuth or others like possibly running back Najee Harris?

As for Aiyuk, he reportedly narrowed down the number of clubs he’s willing to play for. Pittsburgh was a top choice because of head coach Mike Tomlin. That has a lot of Steelers fans excited. Aiyuk is choosing to ignore other clubs like Cleveland or New England to come to the Burgh.

But keep in mind, Aiyuk began supporting the 49ers at a young age, thanks to his mom. This from an article last year on the 49ers website.

“My mom’s been a huge 49ers fan her whole life,” Aiyuk said. “So that kind of bled on me a little bit when I was younger.”

An Alluring Wide Receiver Room

A wide receiver room with Brandon Aiyuk, George Pickens, Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin sure sounds alluring. How are you going to cover all those guys? And if your offense was going to be primarily an 11 personnel scheme as it has under the previous two offensive coordinators, it makes complete sense.

But Arthur Smith emphasizes 12 and 13 personnel. Controlling the ball by spreading it around to tight ends and running backs. Wouldn’t employing running back screens, and tight ends Pat Freiermuth and/or Darnell Washington heading down the seam also free up George Pickens? And for a lot less salary and loss of future draft picks.

I believe the Steelers would be stronger with Brandon Aiyuk on the roster, but the team may have to adjust its game plan. And it is no guarantee of performing any better in 2024. The Steelers still have a formidable schedule, and it all depends on how the people throwing the ball perform with or without Aiyuk on the roster.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, Omar Khan has put an offer on the table for John Lynch to consider. Pittsburgh has obviously determined what they are willing to part with and also how much to pay Aiyuk to make it worth the risk.

As an average Steelers fan, I place my faith in Khan’s judgement. If Lynch fails to satisfy Aiyuk’s demands, then I’ll be cheering for Aiyuk to succeed while wearing the Black and Gold. But if he remains in San Francisco … so be it.

His agent has done a marvelous job — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) August 13, 2024

My hat is off to Brandon Aiyuk’s agent. He has done a masterful job at playing two organizations and their fanbases off one another in order to maximize his client’s position.

Your Song Selection

