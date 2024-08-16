Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Is A Franchise QB On The Roster?

Introduction

It’s been over two years since Ben Roethlisberger’s last game wearing a Steelers uniform. Roethlisberger led the Steelers at quarterback from 2004-2021. Nearly two years ago, I asked the question of when will the next Steelers franchise quarterback emerge and is he on this season’s roster?

Just two seasons later and we have complete turnover in the quarterback room. So, I ask again, is the Steelers’ franchise quarterback on this season’s roster or do we have to wait another season to find one?

The Bradshaw Era

The Pittsburgh Steelers have just two franchise quarterbacks in their long history. Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger helped win six Lombardi Trophies for the Black and Gold. From 1970-1982, Bradshaw started 157 of 185 regular-season games played by the Steelers. He appeared in 10 games as a backup. Terry Hanratty and Joe Gilliam filled the backup role from 1970 through 1975. Then Mike Kruczek backstopped from 1976-1979.

Pittsburgh selected two quarterbacks in the 1980 draft, Mark Malone in the first round and Cliff Stoudt in the fifth. Hanratty started 12 games during the Bradshaw era. Gilliam made seven starts. The Steelers won all six games Mike Kruczek started in 1976 but never threw a touchdown pass. Bradshaw started every game from 1977-1979. Then Stoudt picked up a start in 1980. Mark Malone started two in 1981, both narrow losses.

Here are some statistics for backup quarterbacks who started games during the Bradshaw era:

Name GS Record CMP ATT CMP% Yards TDs INTs Sack PY/G Terry Hanratty 12 6W-6L 59 156 37.8 925 7 13 7 77.1 Joe Gilliam 7 4W-2L-1T 91 205 44.4 1205 4 11 7 172.1 Mike Kruczek 6 6W-0L 43 72 59.7 577 0 3 9 96.2 Cliff Stoudt 1 0W-1L 18 37 48.6 310 0 1 1 310 Mark Malone 2 0W-2L 28 60 46.7 309 1 3 6 154.5

Bradshaw’s last season as a full-time starter was in the strike-shortened 1982 season. He started all nine games but began his final season on the bench due to injuries. He completed 28-of-39 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns in his final playoff appearance. But his two interceptions contributed to a 31-28 loss to the San Diego Chargers. Bradshaw had offseason elbow surgery. So, Cliff Stoudt started the first 14 games in 1983. Bradshaw started the next game against the New York Jets. But he reinjured his elbow while throwing a touchdown pass to Calvin Sweeney to stake the Steelers to a 14-0 lead. He left the game never to play again.

21 Season Gap in the Post-Bradshaw Era

There was a 21-season gap from Terry Bradshaw’s last game in 1983 to Ben Roethlisberger’s emergence in 2004. In total, 13 quarterbacks started games for the Steelers following Bradshaw’s final game until finally, Roethlisberger started his first game in Week 3 of his rookie season in 2004.

Here are the statistics for those 13 interim starting quarterbacks:

Name Seasons G GS W L T Cmp ATT CMP% Yards TDs INTs Y/C Y/G Rating Sacks Cliff Stoudt 1980-83 30 16 9 7 0 244 479 50.9 3217 14 28 13.2 107.2 57.9 56 Mark Malone 1980-87 60 46 21 24 0 690 1374 50.2 8582 54 68 12.4 143 62.4 77 David Woodley 1984-87 60 46 21 24 0 690 1374 50.2 8582 54 68 12.4 143 62.4 77 Scott Campbell 1984-86 24 2 0 2 0 51 115 44.3 721 5 7 14.1 30 54.3 11 Bubby Brister 1986-92 61 57 28 29 0 776 1477 52.5 10104 51 57 13 165.6 69.8 145 Steve Bono 1987-88 5 3 2 1 0 44 109 40.4 548 6 4 12.5 109.6 59.7 7 Todd Blackledge 1988-89 6 5 2 3 0 60 139 43.2 776 3 6 12.9 129.3 50.5 8 Neil O’Donnell 1991-95 66 61 39 22 0 1069 1871 57.1 12867 68 39 12 195 81.8 148 Mike Tomczak 1993-99 84 27 15 12 0 546 973 56.1 6649 37 43 12.2 79.2 71.6 50 Jim Miller 1995-96 5 1 0 1 0 45 81 55.6 520 2 5 11.6 104 57.6 4 Kordell Stewart 1995-02 113 80 46 29 0 1190 2107 56.5 13328 70 72 11.2 117.9 72.3 145 Kent Graham 2000 12 5 2 3 0 66 148 44.6 878 1 1 13.3 73.2 63.4 13 Tommy Maddox 2001-05 42 32 15 16 1 603 1036 58.2 7139 42 40 11.8 170 76.7 82

Neil O’Donnell and Kordell Stewart lead this group. But even with a Super Bowl appearance and several playoff seasons neither qualifies as a franchise quarterback.

The Roethlisberger Era

Ben Roethlisberger anchored the Steelers from 2004-2021. He started 247 of 289 regular-season games during that span. That’s over 85 percent of the games. He also came in off the bench in his NFL debut and later in 2015. He started every regular-season game four times: 2008, 2013, 2014, and 2018. Eight backup quarterbacks started the 42 games during the Roethlisberger era. Tommy Maddox was not technically a backup in 2004 but soon became one. He started five games in 2004-2005. Charlie Batch started nine games between 2005 and 2012. Dennis Dixon started three games, Byron Leftwich one, Michael Vick three and Landry Jones five. Duck Hodges got five six starts in 2019 after Roethlisberger landed on injured reserve following the second game. Mason Rudolph started eight games in 2019, then one apiece in 2021 and 2022.

Here are some statistics for backup quarterbacks who started games during the Roethlisberger era:

Name GS Record CMP ATT CMP% Yards TDs INTs Sack PY/G Tommy Maddox 5 2W-3L 59 123 48.0 713 3 6 14 142.6 Charlie Batch 9 6W-3L 137 221 62.0 1652 9 11 9 183.6 Dennis Dixon 3 2W-1L 34 58 58.6 399 1 2 5 133.0 Byron Leftwich 1 0W-1L 18 31 58.1 179 0 1 4 179.0 Michael Vick 3 2W-1L 35 60 58.3 333 2 1 8 111.0 Landry Jones 5 3W-2L 95 144 66.0 1029 6 5 9 205.8 Duck Hodges 6 3W-3L 88 140 62.9 877 4 8 13 146.2 Mason Rudolph 10 5W-4L-1T 202 333 60.7 2081 13 10 15 208.1

The post-Roethlisberger Era

Three quarterbacks have started Steelers games since Ben Roethlisberger retired following the 2021 season. But all three are now on other teams. Kenny Pickett was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, Mason Rudolph signed with the Tennessee Titans, and Mitch Trubisky is now with the Buffalo Bills. All three are currently backups.

Name Seasons G GS W L T Cmp ATT CMP% Yards TDs INTs Y/C Y/G Rating Sacks Mitch Trubisky 2022-23 12 7 2 5 0 184 287 64.1 1884 8 10 10.2 157.0 77.6 18 Kenny Pickett 2022-23 25 24 14 10 0 446 713 62.6 4474 13 13 10.0 179.0 78.8 50 Mason Rudolph 2022-23 4 3 3 0 0 55 74 74.3 719 3 0 13.1 179.8 118.0 6

Now Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen, and John Rhys Plumlee constitute the Steelers’ quarterback room.

Conclusion

Realistically, Russell Wilson will begin the season as the starting quarterback with Justin Fields preparing to take over if needed. At 36 years old, it’s doubtful that Wilson will remain the Steelers’ starting quarterback for very long even if he is very successful in 2024. Fields is 25 years old. It is conceivable that he could play for another 10-12 years if he remains healthy and continues to develop. Could Fields be the one? Or will the Steelers have to wait for a future draft pick to find the next quarterback considered the franchise player for the team. I just hope we don’t have to wait 21 years to find out.

