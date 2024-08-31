Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Former Steelers Around The NFL (2024 Edition)

Introduction

NFL teams established their initial 53-man rosters and practice squads just days ago. Teams will continue to add and subtract from their rosters but here is a snapshot just before week one of the 2024 regular season.

This time last season, I found 31 former Steelers on active rosters. Teams tucked away seven more on practice squads and placed 3 on a reserve list. During the season, several more former Steelers signed with teams such as Martavis Bryant and Terrell Edmunds. So, this initial list will have changes throughout the season. This does not count players who appeared on preseason 90-man rosters. Just 53-man rosters, practice squads and reserve lists after final cutdowns.

Ross McCorkle posted every former Steeler released around the NFL on 2024 Cutdown Day last week. Some of those listed are already with new teams. For example, John Leglue is back on the Steelers practice squad after Atlanta released him.

This year, I found 30 former Steelers on other team’s current 53-man rosters. Seven former Steelers show up on practice squads and four on injured reserve. Stayed at about 41 former Steelers on other teams this season. A few more will be added with free agent signings during the season.

Ex-Steelers Around the NFL

Here are the former Steelers appearing on active rosters, reserve lists and practice squads near the start of the 2024 season:

TEAM POSITION NAME LIST AFC EAST Buffalo Bills QB Mitch Trubisky 53-Man Roster Miami Dolphins NONE New England Patriots OT Chukwuma Okorafor 53-Man Roster New England Patriots DT Armon Watts Injured Reserve New York Jets NONE AFC NORTH Baltimore Ravens CB Arthur Maulet Injured Reserve Baltimore Ravens WR Anthony Miller Practice Squad Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton 53-Man Roster Cleveland Browns LB Devin Bush 53-Man Roster AFC SOUTH Houston Texans WR Steven Sims 53-Man Roster Houston Texans C Kendrick Green 53-Man Roster Houston Texans DT Khalil Davis 53-Man Roster Indianapolis Colts NONE Jacksonville Jaguars S Terrell Edmunds Practice Squad Tennessee Titans QB Mason Rudolph 53-Man Roster Tennessee Titans TE Nick Vannett 53-Man Roster AFC WEST Denver Broncos S P.J. Locke 53-Man Roster Denver Broncos CB Levi Wallace 53-Man Roster Kansas City Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster 53-Man Roster Las Vegas Raiders LB Robert Spillane 53-Man Roster Los Angeles Chargers OLB Bud Dupree 53-Man Roster NFC EAST Dallas Cowboys LB Buddy Johnson 53-Man Roster Dallas Cowboys CB C.J. Goodwin 53-Man Roster New York Giants WR Gunner Olszewski 53-Man Roster New York Giants WR Miles Boykin Practice Squad New York Giants S Elijah Riley Injured Reserve Philadelphia Eagles G Fred Johnson 53-Man Roster Philadelphia Eagles QB Kenny Pickett 53-Man Roster Washington Commanders OLB Mykal Walker 53-Man Roster Washington Commanders OL Trent Scott 53-Man Roster NFC NORTH Chicago Bears NONE Detroit Lions WR Allen Robinson Practice Squad Green Bay Packers NONE Minnesota Vikings NONE NFC SOUTH Atlanta Falcons WR Ray-Ray McCloud 53-Man Roster Carolina Panthers WR Diontae Johnson 53-Man Roster Carolina Panthers WR Deon Cain Practice Squad New Orleans Saints TE Kevin Rader Injured Reserve Tampa Bay Buccaneers T Brandon Walton 53-Man Roster NFC WEST Arizona Cardinals T Kelvin Beachum 53-Man Roster Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner 53-Man Roster Los Angeles Rams G Kevin Dotson 53-Man Roster San Francisco 49ers QB Josh Dobbs 53-Man Roster San Francisco 49ers DT Javon Hargrave 53-Man Roster Seattle Seahawks CB Ahkello Witherspoon 53-Man Roster Seattle Seahawks CB Artie Burns Practice Squad Seattle Seahawks WR Cody White Practice Squad

NOTE: Only former Steelers who appeared on Steelers 53-man roster or practice squad included. For example, John Rhys Plumlee is not listed since he only was on a Steelers 90-man roster.

Former Steelers Out in the Cold

Here are 27 former Steelers that appeared on NFL rosters other than the Steelers last season but are currently not with a team:

LAST TEAM 2023 POSITION NAME Status LAST TRANSACTION OR NEWS Atlanta Falcons DT Carlos Davis Free Agent Bengals Released 8/27/2024 Atlanta Falcons WR James Washington Free Agent Released 8/18/2024 Baltimore Ravens OLB Quincy Roche Free Agent Waived injured 8/13/2024 Buffalo Bills DB Tre Norwood Free Agent Released 12/30/2023 Carolina Panthers DE Chris Wormley Free Agent Not re-signed for 2024 Detroit Lions DE Tyson Alualu Free Agent Not re-signed for 2024 Detroit Lions DT Isaiah Buggs Free Agent Chiefs released 6/24/2024 Houston Texans CB Desmond King Free Agent Released 8/27/2024 Houston Texans DB Steven Nelson Retired Retired 6/9/2024 Indianapolis Colts RB Jason Huntley Free Agent Released 9/12/2023 Jacksonville Jaguars DE Henry Mondeaux Free Agent JAX signs to PS 23 Oct 2023 Kansas City Chiefs QB Chris Oladokun Free Agent Waived 8/27/2024 Las Vegas Raiders QB Brian Hoyer Free Agent Released 3/13/2024 Las Vegas Raiders TE Jesse James Free Agent Released 11/21/2023 Las Vegas Raiders TE Zach Gentry Free Agent Released 8/27/2024 Los Angeles Chargers DE Nick Williams Free Agent 49ers released 8/27/2024 Miami Dolphins LB Malik Reed Free Agent Contract expired 1/22/2024 Miami Dolphins OLB Melvin Ingram Free Agent Promoted to 53 1/10/24 Miami Dolphins WR Chase Claypool Free Agent Bills Waived injured 8/15/2024 New England Patriots K/P Corliss Waitman Free Agent Bears waived 8/27/2024 New York Giants C JC Hassenauer Free Agent Commanders released 8/23/2024 New York Giants K Randy Bullock Free Agent Injured Reserve 12/21/2023 New York Jets DT Al Woods Free Agent Placed on IR 10/31/2023 San Francisco 49ers K Matthew Wright Free Agent Steelers waived 8/26/2024 San Francisco 49ers OT Jesse Davis Free Agent Saints released 8/27/2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers G Matt Feiler Free Agent Not re-signed for 2024 Tennessee Titans T Chris Hubbard Free Agent 49ers released 8/27/2024

2023 Steelers Out of NFL

Finally, here are 18 former Steelers that appeared on Pittsburgh’s 2023 regular season roster but are not currently on another team’s roster:

LAST 2023 TEAM POSITION NAME Status LAST TRANSACTION OR NEWS Pittsburgh Steelers C Mason Cole Free Agent Released 2/23/2024 Pittsburgh Steelers CB Chandon Sullivan Free Agent Contract expired 1/22/2024 Pittsburgh Steelers DB James Pierre Free Agent Commanders released 8/27/2024 Pittsburgh Steelers DB Patrick Peterson Free Agent Released 3/8/2024 Pittsburgh Steelers DB Tariq Carpenter Free Agent Released 12/17/2023 following arrest Pittsburgh Steelers LB Blake Martinez Free Agent Contract expired 1/22/2024 Pittsburgh Steelers LB Kwon Alexander Free Agent IR 12/14/2023 Pittsburgh Steelers LB Kyron Johnson Free Agent Released 8/27/2024 Pittsburgh Steelers LB Myles Jack Free Agent Contract expired 1/22/2024 Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Markus Golden Retired Retired 8/9/2024 Pittsburgh Steelers P Brad Wing Free Agent Contract expired 1/22/2024 Pittsburgh Steelers P Pressley Harvin III Free Agent 49ers waived 8/26/2024 Pittsburgh Steelers RB Anthony McFarland Jr Free Agent Dolphins released 8/27/2024 Pittsburgh Steelers RB Godwin Igwebuike Free Agent Not re-signed for 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers RB Qadree Ollison Free Agent Released 12/11/2023 Pittsburgh Steelers S Eric Rowe Free Agent Contract expired 1/22/2024 Pittsburgh Steelers S Trenton Thompson Free Agent Waived 6/19/2024 Pittsburgh Steelers WR Dez Fitzpatrick Free Agent Waived 8/27/2024

Conclusion

There really is not a single team with a lot of former Steelers on their roster like in previous seasons. This season, two teams have three players on their 53-man roster or practice squad: Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks. For this exercise, I am defining former Steelers as those who have appeared on 53-man rosters or practice squads. I also include players drafted by the Steelers but who never did make the regular season squad (e.g., Chris Oladokun)

Just six NFL teams do not have a former Steeler on one of their rosters (active, practice squad, or reserve list). Down from nine in 2022. As of September 1, 2023, 41 former Steelers appear on teams around the NFL.

Rosters are fluid especially at the start of season. So, expect these snapshot lists to change shape as the season progresses. Let me know who I missed in the comments.

