Pelissero: ‘There Is Optimism’ That Russell Wilson Could Be Cleared Next Week

While Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson hasn’t been able to do any serious work so far in training camp, it sounds like that could change soon. The team’s first preseason game is coming up in just a handful of days, and while it’s unlikely Wilson will be able to compete in that game, maybe he can get a practice or two in before that.

“The plan, to my understanding, is he’s gonna see the doctor again this coming week,” Tom Pelissero said Saturday on Inside Training Camp on NFL Network,. “There is optimism that he’s gonna be fine, be able to get back out there and take back some of those reps that he’s been giving up to [Justin Fields].”

While Mike Tomlin said recently that Wilson isn’t dealing with a serious injury and that it’s just an overabundance of caution that’s holding him out, this gives more of a time frame on when he could return. It’s unclear at what point next week Wilson could meet with doctors, but the team doesn’t practice on Monday, so maybe it could be then.

Either way, it seems like Wilson probably won’t suit up for the Steelers’ first preseason game. Even if he is cleared on Monday, that only gives him a handful of practices before the game on Friday. Based on Tomlin’s better-safe-than-sorry approach, it would be right to assume fans will have to wait to see Wilson in live action.

That does mean there should be a hefty serving of Justin Fields in that game. The young quarterback has been up and down throughout camp, but his potential has flashed more. If he can show the team more than just sparks, Fields could find himself playing much more this year.

The best result would be for Wilson to be cleared next week. Having that calf fully healed would be huge for the Steelers going forward. Wilson will more than likely be the team’s starter for Week 1, and he needs as many reps as possible before then. He may be a veteran, but this is a brand-new offense and team. That takes some getting used to no matter what.