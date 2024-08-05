Payton Wilson Can’t Wait To ‘See Steelers Nation Take Over Stadiums’

Payton Wilson looked up to Bill Cowher as a fellow North Carolina State linebacker, so he already came to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a connection. Now that he is a part of the team, he can’t wait to get the full experience. In particular, he wants to see the full breadth of the fan base, notorious for their presence in hostile territory.

“It’s awesome. Steelers Nation is crazy”, Wilson told Prospect Media recently during training camp. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I’ve heard that it’s nationwide, too, so I just can’t wait to get out and go to away games and see Steelers Nation take over stadiums. I’m just super excited to put on for this city, this whole state, pretty much. I just can’t wait”.

Just last season, Steelers fans made a west-coast trip a home game in a win over the Los Angeles Rams. This is not an uncommon occurrence, although occasionally things might go the other way. When the Steelers are not at their best, they can hear opposing cheers—but Wilson doesn’t intend to let that happen.

The good news for Wilson is that Steeler Nation already took to him immediately. He is an underdog of sorts, fueled by doubters who question his durability. The Steelers were the team willing to take a chance on him, and he wants to reward them for that.

A third-round pick out of North Carolina State, Payton Wilson won the Chuck Bednarik and Butkus awards in 2023. Widely viewed as one of the best defenders in college football last season, he has the tape and the measurables to be an excellent NFL player. The only thing that scared teams off was his medical report.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are talking about figuring out ways to get him on the field as soon as possible. Even back in OTAs, coaches mentioned that Wilson could be their dime linebacker. During training camp, he has even rotated in with the first-team defense. Chances are over the course of time that will become less of a rotation and more of a change.

Payton Wilson just seems like a dude who loves the game of football, and what better way to appeal to Steelers fans? He carries himself with a true no-nonsense attitude and a genuine passion for the game that he loves. All he wants is to be the best player he possibly can, making the plays that help his team win—and to actually win those games.

And he wants to do it in front of Steeler Nation, both in Acrisure Stadium and especially on the road. It’s one thing to fire up the crowd in your own stadium, but to do that in the other team’s stadium? That’s a special kind of energy, and Wilson can’t wait to see it. I don’t see that happening in Houston on Friday for the Steelers’ first preseason game, but it will soon enough.