Payton Wilson Calls Minkah Fitzpatrick ‘One Of The Best Pros’ He’s Ever Seen

Although rookies are going to have ups and downs throughout training camp, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie LB Payton Wilson has been living up to the hype. Wilson was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but almost everyone has said he has first-round talent.

Having first-round talent is one thing, but you have to unlock that talent through hard work and preparation. Wilson has that with Steelers Depot’s own Alex Kozora noting in his training camp diaries that he is almost always the first player on the field for practice.

Wilson also lucked out in that he joined a defense with a ton of veterans from whom he can learn. Already, Wilson is in awe of S Minkah Fitzpatrick and his preparation and routine.

“One of the best pros I’ve ever seen in my life is Minkah Fitzpatrick,” Wilson said on the Steelers Training Camp Wrap Up Show. “The way he pre-habs and rehabs for practice is something like I’ve never seen. I started watching him back in OTAs and he was the first one in, the last one out. That’s kind of something that I’ve just taken from him, and I’m actually in the locker room with him, so just being able to pick his brain.”

Fitzpatrick is a leader both on and off the field and he has been for some time in the Steelers’ locker room. While he may not be the loudest player, he certainly leads by example and is always prepared. He is like a coach for the defense on the field, and even when he’s out with injury, he can still help coach and win games.

Despite being in different position groups, Fitzpatrick is still clearly helping Wilson and Wilson is eagerly soaking up all the tips Fitzpatrick gives him. In particular, the pre-habbing and rehabbing for Wilson as he has an extensive injury history throughout his football career. It was likely the reason he dropped into the third round of the draft, right into Pittsburgh’s lap.

Given that Wilson is almost always the first person on the field, we can already see Fitzpatrick’s “first person in, last person out,” leadership taking hold with Wilson. Hard work normally pays off, and with the talent Wilson has. the dedication he has, and desire he has shown that the NC State product could be in for a great career if he can stay healthy. We will see what happens when the games start, but so far Wilson is doing everything right, impressing all the right people, and making sure he learns from the best.