Patrick Queen Working On Reducing Missed Tackles, Forcing More Turnovers

The Pittsburgh Steelers added second-team All-Pro Patrick Queen in free agency from the rival Baltimore Ravens, and while Queen was one of the best off-ball linebackers in football last season, he thinks he has room to improve this season. In an interview with Jim Miller and Pat Kirwan on Movin’ The Chains on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Queen talked about what he wants to improve this season.

“Every part of my game. I think I could have more tackles, last year I think I missed like 16 tackles, 17 tackles or whatever, so I could upgrade that. I think ball disruption, interception, forced fumbles, takeaways,” Queen said. “I think that’s the biggest thing when you try to be a difference-maker is getting the ball off the other team, so if I could do that, if I could do my job at a high level and get the ball off of people, I think that could help this team go to where they want to go.”

Pro Football Focus charged Queen with 22 missed tackles last season, which was the highest total since he had the same number his rookie season. Obviously, if Queen can reduce that number and become a better and more efficient tackler, it’s going to benefit Pittsburgh’s defense. Queen’s going to be counted on to be an anchor of Pittsburgh’s defense in the middle. Being as efficient as possible when it comes to making tackles and not letting defenders reach the second or third level will be paramount.

Last season, Queen was responsible for just one forced turnover, with an interception, but he also recovered a fumble. Turnover production will be key for Pittsburgh’s defense, and that’s another area where Queen can look to build on. However, his role can also be to help free up other guys, like Minkah Fitzpatrick on the back end, to make plays and try to force turnovers after Fitzpatrick failed to force a single turnover last season. Queen’s coverage ability can allow Fitzpatrick to play more of a true safety role, and that should help the Steelers as a team force more turnovers.

There’s no doubt that Queen still has room to improve even after a strong season last year. He’s going to be counted on to be the guy for the Steelers, whereas he was second to Roquan Smith in Baltimore last season. The idea that Queen will struggle away from Smith has been overblown, but it’s noteworthy nonetheless with Queen taking on a bigger role. If he can find a way to cut down on his missed tackles, that really might be more important than individual turnover production, although some forced fumbles would be nice to see out of Queen.

He’s going to be a key player for Pittsburgh’s defense this season, and hopefully Queen can continue to improve off a career-best season in 2023.