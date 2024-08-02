Patrick Queen Displaying The Range Pittsburgh’s Looking For

Athleticism alone doesn’t get the job done. And many a team, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, have been suckered into falling in love with a fast-40 inside linebacker only to see the choice go belly up. For Patrick Queen, his play speed matches his time speed. In fact, his play speed might exceed it.

Though rookie Payton Wilson has garnered most of the headlines for his flashy and legitimately strong start to camp, Queen is still the No. 1 man in the room. And Pittsburgh is paying him to do it. He’s right into the team that was once his rival and quietly having a fantastic camp. His sideline-to-sideline range is ridiculous and was fully on display during Thursday’s practice.

Over a set of three plays during one team period, Queen quickly closed down a Justin Fields check-down in the right flat to RB Najee Harris before wrecking a screen pass to RB Jaylen Warren to the other side. On the latter, Warren made the catch but went nowhere, Queen hopping on and over his back before sliding off in this non-tackling drill.

Don’t tell that to Queen. He’s pushing the envelope in practice. It was Queen who wrapped up Harris one play before Elandon Roberts collided with Justin Fields, setting off one of the most intense scrums a Steelers’ camp has seen in recent years. He’s bringing an edge to camp and letting the offense know about it, talking and chirping with Harris and Queen in 1v1s.

He’s an alpha in the middle with high-end talent and athleticism. In recent years, Pittsburgh has sometimes had one or the other at the position but not both. And there were times when they simply didn’t have much talent. At least, not enough.

Queen is the Steelers’ best inside linebacker since Ryan Shazier. Even the intangibles seem good. His demeanor and presence harken back to Pittsburgh’s defense at its best. Pissed off and trying to piss off the opponent at the same time. Rattle their cage, get them mad back, and make mistakes. But he’s communicated well without any noticeable issues talking to teammates. Of course, the real test will come inside stadiums and not on a field in Latrobe, but so far, Queen has done the job. Odds are, he’ll keep doing it.

Quarterbacks beware. Throw into the flats at your own risk. That’s Patrick Queen’s airspace.