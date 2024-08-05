Pat Freiermuth Loving Steelers’ New Hard Coaching: ‘Bringing Me Back To Penn State Where Coaches Don’t Put Up With Anything’

In the shift at offensive coordinator from Matt Canada to Arthur Smith, many pointed to Pat Freiermuth as a winner. The fourth-year tight end now has the opportunity to play under someone with a proven track record utilizing that position.

But for Freiermuth, it’s not just about his own role potentially expanding with Smith. It’s also about the type of coaching he now sees, having previously only worked under Canada. Speaking with Rich Walsch on Steelers Training Camp 2024 All-Access, he praised the new coaching staff, reminding him of college.

“It feels great. We’re being coached really hard”, Freiermuth said. “I love it. It’s bringing me back to Penn State days where coaches don’t put up with anything. It’s been great to get a new scheme in here and be heavily involved and understanding the game in a new way”.

If the current offense reminds him of college where coaches didn’t put up with anything, that certainly sounds like Steelers coaches of previous staffs were putting up with too much for Freiermuth’s liking. That does fit the bill for Arthur Smith and Zach Azzanni, the Steelers’ new wide receivers coach. He has had the same tight ends coach, however, since coming to Pittsburgh, and Alfredo Roberts has a good reputation.

Freiermuth also appreciates the knowledge Arthur Smith injects into his coaching, which he credits for nurturing his craft. “Just adding stuff to my game and understanding the game more. He’s been around the league a long time and worked with some great tight ends”, he said. “A lot of guys have thrived in his system, so talking to him, watching film on that, it’s been great”.

A 2021 second-round pick, Pat Freiermuth saw solid production in his first two seasons. His target share plummeted last year, however, in ways that had little to do with his early injury. He sees new things for himself in Arthur Smith’s offense this year, equipped with a better knowledge base.

“I think the biggest thing for myself is just the nuances of certain routes and understanding the scheme of what he wants and where to go”, Freiermuth said about how Smith has enhanced his game. “It’s very detailed, and I think that’s really helped me in my evolution in the pass game. But as well as blocking, I think, teaching the angles and how he approaches running off the line of scrimmage”.

Let’s make one thing very clear: Pat Freiermuth represents the norm view of Arthur Smith in the locker room. He isn’t the first player and won’t be the last to speak glowingly of him, often as a contrast to previous experience—and that previous experience is Matt Canada. Calvin Austin III, for example, needed the change.

The offense may thrive or wilt under Arthur Smith this season, but if it does, it won’t be because he isn’t a professional who knows how to teach and communicate. The Steelers made some very significant changes to the unit this offseason, and some are bound not to pay off. But everyone agrees that making a change at offensive coordinator was one necessary change.