OLB4 Battle Will Come Down To Special Teams, Teryl Austin Says

Both OLBs Kyron Johnson and Jeremiah Moon made an impact in Pittsburgh’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans, and the two are the main candidates for Pittsburgh’s fourth outside linebacker spot behind T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin told reporters before Pittsburgh’s training camp practice on Sunday that the job will likely come down to special teams ability, something both Johnson and Moon have shown in the past.

“I think when you get into your fourth guy, third and fourth guy at a position, they have to have some special teams value for Danny [Smith]. That helps elevate them in our squad, so I think it’ll probably come down to special teams,” Austin said via transcript provided by the team.

Austin also said he’s “not comfortable” with the outside linebacker depth.

“I’m never comfortable with depth. I wish I could have four at every position, but I think [Nick Herbig] is making the jump. So that gives us three, and now we are looking for a fourth and trying to figure out where we are there, but we’re never comfortable, never satisfied. Always looking to make sure you can upgrade your team because the stronger we are there, then that helps us up front. So, I guess I could say I’m not comfortable.”

Austin’s answer doesn’t necessarily indicate a lack of comfort with the outside linebacker room, which lost Markus Golden to retirement on Friday, but more so just not being comfortable with depth as is. If T.J. Watt or Alex Highsmith suffers an injury — and Highsmith is dealing with a groin injury, although it doesn’t seem to be serious — the Steelers won’t be comfortable, and they’ll be a worse team. If a starter goes down, there’s always going to a level of discomfort by playing backups, so I don’t view it as an indictment on the depth at outside linebacker in particular.

Special teams in an area where both Moon and Johnson have thrived in the past. Johnson was a core special teamer for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, playing 265 special teams snaps. With the Steelers last season, he logged 100 snaps on special teams in six games, so he is familiar with playing special teams under Danny Smith in a regular-season setting.

Moon joined Pittsburgh this offseason, a waiver claim from the Baltimore Ravens, and Moon was a special teams contributor for the Ravens last season, playing 142 snaps in eight games. Heading into camp, Moon was the favorite for the job, but both he and Johnson have flashed in camp and in the preseason opener. The next few weeks will be key for both of them as they try to cement a spot on the roster. They’ll look to prove their special teams value in practice and the preseason with a game against the Buffalo Bills coming up Saturday.

Johnson played 10 special teams snaps on Friday against the Texans, while Moon played 13, per Pro Football Focus. Moon was a member of the field goal block team while Johnson was not. Both were on kick and punt return and coverage teams, although Johnson played two kick coverage snaps to Moon’s one and also got two more punt return reps. Moon had an assisted tackle on teams, while Johnson didn’t log a tackle in his special teams reps.

With Saturday’s game being one where Pittsburgh will likely play its starters more, it’ll be interesting to see how the special teams snaps shake out and if Moon or Johnson can impact the game on teams. If they do, it’ll boost one of their chances of making the roster as Pittsburgh’s final outside linebacker.