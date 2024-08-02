OLB David Perales Reverts To Steelers’ Reserve/Injured List After Clearing Waivers

There’s one other minor transaction to pass along for the Pittsburgh Steelers on this Friday and it’s related to a player reverting to the team’s Reserve/Injured list after being waived as injured on Thursday.

Clearing waivers on Friday and now on the Steelers’ Reserve/Injured list is OLB David Perales, who sustained a knee injury during the team’s Wednesday practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Perales should now be listed with a split salary of $470,000 as we wait and see if the team works out an injury settlement with him in the next week. If it’s a serious knee injury that requires a long rehab, Perales might be on the Reserve/Injured list for a while.

Originally signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State in 2023, David Perales went on to start last year’s regular season on the team’s practice squad. Perales bounced on and off the Steelers’ practice squad several times during his rookie season. He ultimately ended the 2023 season on the team’s practice squad, however, and was quickly signed to a Reserve/Future contract in January.

In 2023 preseason action, Perales registered four total tackles and a quarterback hit in the 101 defensive snaps he played. He played both outside linebacker positions during the preseason with most of his snaps coming on the right side. He also logged 20 special teams snaps during the three preseason games but failed to register any tackles.

The Steelers signed veteran outside linebacker Markus Golden on Thursday to fill Perales’ roster spot.