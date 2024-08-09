OG James Daniels First Steeler To Wear Guardian Cap In-Game

Pittsburgh Steelers OG James Daniels is the first Steeler to wear a guardian cap during a game, a new league rule that permits players to wear them inside stadiums and not just on the practice field.

In this video shared by Houston Texans’ reporter Aaron Wilson, Daniels could be seen running out of the tunnel while wearing it, as seen in the above photo. Fitting over the cap is an outer skull cap that makes it look like a helmet, including the Steelers’ logo and Daniels’ number on it.

These wraps to make the caps look like helmets were initially given attention when the Los Angeles Chargers wore them in practice. But in a recent interview, NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills said they’re available to all 32 teams.

“We’ve said that if a player wants to wear a guardian cap in game, it does need to be covered with that cover so that it looks like all the other helmets,” Sills told the Pat McAfee Show Thursday.

Guardian caps were rolled out by the NFL a few years ago, initially tested during training camp to see if they were safer. According to Sills, the initial intent wasn’t to reduce concussions, but the repeated micro-blows players take to the head each practice that add up over time. But their data uncovered a significant reduction in head inquires, and the league has continued to ramp up their use, requiring all positions except for kickers and punters to wear guardian caps in practice. Mike Tomlin was on the forefront, making all his players wear them before the league mandated it.

This year, the NFL allowed players to wear them. So far, Daniels is the only Steeler to do so. Players like TE Pat Freiermuth, who has a history of concussions, immediately dismissed the idea of wearing the cap in-game.

“It is what it is. I don’t know, but I will not be wearing those things in any type of game,” he recently told reporters.

Freiermuth didn’t explain why but presumably, their awkward appearance along with potential heat insulation are reasons why he and most players aren’t donning them.

While it may become difficult to get players to wear these caps in-game, they may eventually become irrelevant. Per Sills, the NFL has come out with a half-dozen helmets deemed safer than the guardian caps and players who choose to wear them, even in training camp, aren’t required to wear the cap.

“If you’re wearing one of those six top helmets, you don’t have to wear the guardian cap because you’re just as protected. So we’ve seen about 25 percent of the linemen in the league wear those guardian cap-optional helmets.”

Sills also told the show the goal is to put the guardian cap material inside the helmet instead of on top, cleaning up the aesthetic. From once ignoring and downplaying concussions, the league has come a long way in this area. Daniels is taking full advantage of the technology and protection it offers. If we spot any other players wearing them, we’ll update this post.