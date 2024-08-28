‘Not Sure It’s Much Better’: ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Sees Steelers ‘Taking A Step Back’ This Season

Despite improving their roster largely across the board, at least on paper, there remain plenty of concerns for the Pittsburgh Steelers entering the 2024 season. No concerns are greater for the Steelers than at the quarterback position.

While Russell Wilson and Justin Fields certainly profile as upgrades over what the Steelers previously had at quarterback, questions do abound regarding the two signal callers and their fit in Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme.

Both Wilson and Fields had up-and-down training camps and preseason, with Wilson missing some time due to a calf injury, and Fields never quite grabbing hold of the QB1 situation when the opportunity presented itself. The offense was lackluster in the preseason, too,

Fortunately, the Steelers’ defense, which added big names like Patrick Queen, DeShon Elliott and Donte Jackson this offseason, should be able to carry the load at least early in the season while the offense gets its feet underneath it.

But that might not be good enough, at least in the eyes of ESPN’s Mike Greenberg. While hosting Get Up Wednesday morning, Greenberg highlighted the Steelers as one of five teams that will take a step back this season.

“It pains me to say it, but I have to believe the Steelers are gonna take a step back,” Greenberg said, according to video via ESPN. “They won 10 games last year. Their quarterback situation is better than it was, but I’m not sure it’s that much better. And that division remains loaded. Baltimore, Cleveland was under the radar and obviously Cincinnati with a healthy [Joe] Burrow.

“I think the Steelers take a step back.”

It seems like year after year, many talking heads are predicting doom and gloom for the Black and Gold. This is the year they finally aren’t able to find ways to win, they say. Mike Tomlin and the Steelers can’t keep this up, they say.

And yet, year after year, the Steelers are right there, finding ways to win, remaining in the playoff picture and playing meaningful football. Granted, that meaningful football hasn’t translated to wins in the playoffs, where it matters most, but it says something that year after year the Steelers remain in the thick of things as a relevant, playoff-caliber team.

This year, they should take a step forward after correcting some issues on the coaching staff and on the roster, not taking a step back.

For all of the talk about how strong the AFC North is once again, the conversation appears to be lost regarding the fact that the Steelers went 5-1 in the division last season and have largely handled division play quite well in recent years, even in the transition period for the Steelers.

While there are some concerns about the quarterback situation moving forward, and rightfully so, the Steelers found a way to win even with serious QB issues last season. This is a team built around the defense and the running game. It has been for the last few years, too, and it’s worked, as far as winning regular-season games.

It seems popular to predict a downfall, but year after year these talking heads are wrong. This season should be another case of that.