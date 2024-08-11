New Steelers DL Marquiss Spencer Will Wear No. 91

Newly signed Pittsburgh Steelers DL Marquiss Spencer will wear No. 91, according to the NFL jersey number tracker account @nfl_jersey_num.

Pittsburgh Steelers DL Marquiss Spencer (@Bigspencer421) is wearing number 91. Last assigned to Markus Golden. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/3FUtF5NftC — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) August 11, 2024

Spencer was signed yesterday as part of a flurry of Steelers roster moves. He’ll replace NT Breiden Fehoko, who was placed on injured reserve after suffering an arm/shoulder injury during last Wednesday’s practice. The team also signed former Kansas City Chiefs LB Luqay Washington. He will wear No. 40 for the Steelers, and both players should practice today with the team.

Brought in for a workout prior to training camp, Spencer has good size at 6035, 301 pounds with 33 1/8-inch arms. At Mississippi State, he had a productive final two seasons, posting a combined 67 tackles (14.5 TFL), five sacks, and three forced fumbles across 2019 and 2020. Running an impressive 4.87 at his Pro Day, he was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the 7th round. Most of his NFL career has been spent with the New York Jets, spending parts of the 2022 and 2023 seasons on their practice squad. He was waived by the team this May.

With Fehoko’s injury, the Steelers became thin at nose tackle for the rest of the summer. Starter Keeanu Benton suffered an eye injury during Friday’s game, and though it’s deemed minor, he did not return to the Steelers’ preseason opener. Short lines forced the team to play rookie Logan Lee in the middle despite possessing more of a defensive-end body type. Still, Benton and Montravius Adams will be the team’s two nose tackles, leaving Spencer to compete for a practice squad spot.

As noted, the last player to wear No. 91 was OLB Markus Golden. He spent one week with the team before retiring. To begin camp, DL Jonathan Marshall wore No. 91 before being waived by the team. Spencer will look to have more longevity with the digits.